15 unique headboards you will love!

There are lots of ways to make your bedroom a little more exciting and dynamic, but we really love a stunning headboard and the extra level style they can add to a space.
From rustic wooden variations through to padded velvet styles, we found a fantastic selection of headboards to show you today. Given that they've all been used in amazing home design projects, you can be rest assured they're all interior designer approved.
So before you start redesigning your whole room, step away from the paint, check out some of our favourite styles and see if a funky new headboard could totally revamp your bedroom!
This is more than a little unusual! Most headboards will only reach halfway up a wall at the most, but here we see a freestanding one that reaches the ceiling and acts as a room divide.
Unusual, eye-catching and super cool, we hope to see many more like this springing up.
This headboard is actually a little hard to spot, as it's inset in the incredible granite wall. But there it is, in all of its natural wood splendour!
Mirroring the colour and style of the ceiling, we love this rustic yet modern installation and it looks right at home.
Hurrah for luxe, dark furniture. Hurrah, we say!
In an otherwise pale and soft room, this quilted black headboard looks nothing short of incredible, but add in a polished chrome surround and it's almost theatrical. The height breaks up the wall colour perfectly.
If you told us we'd love turquoise velvet in a home, we might have raised an eyebrow, but when you see this incredible headboard you can't help but smile, want to touch it and, let's be honest, want to own it.
Amazingly opulent and fun, it injects such a burst of colour, paving the way for other vibrant touches.
When you're trying to capture a rugged, natural aesthetic, a leather headboard is a perfect choice. They look phenomenal, can be created in any size, shape or style and will work beautifully with other organic textiles on the bed.
Faux fur and leather look great together.
In terms of headboards, we've been seeing a trend for bigger being better and this full width version, which spans most of the wall, isn't hurting the cause at all.
Shaped to mirror the angular bed, the grey velvet panels look so high-end and cosy, we don't know if we'd ever get up in the morning!
You can't deny that this bed probably made you smile or laugh, as it's so heavily patterned and colourful that it naturally exudes fun.
Part of the structure of the bed, most of this pattern will be covered by bed linen, but we rather like that the headboard will be loud and proud forever.
Plus, folksy prints are really in!
This room has an exceptionally classy and opulent feel to it, which is in no small part thanks to the beautiful full-height grey velvet headboard.
Tactile and sumptuous, it supports the luxury theme throughout and works well with other touchable fabrics.
We have such a thing for headboards that curve around to make you feel safe, enclosed and hidden away from the world. This delightful leather example, complete with traditional Chesterfield styling, is just the ticket.
What a rugged yet snuggly bed!
Upcycling old wooden doors and shutters to become a headboard is one of our all-time favourite DIY projects. However, when you go the extra mile and source more exotic doors, is when we get even more excited!
Unique, beautiful and a focal point for the room, this example captured our heart.
Using disused roof beams to form a frame has created a massive headboard that feels like the start of the show and really captures your attention.
A simple inner section blends perfectly with the bed linen and we love that the lamps have been mounted to the wooden frame for an uncluttered finish.
We've all been there haven't we? When you want to read in bed but can't get comfy enough, so you just give up.
You wouldn't have that issue with this lovely headboard, which almost looks like a slice of a sumptuous sofa! Soft, supportive and stylish, it's a practical and stylish option.
We have to say, we never realised there were so many styles of headboard, but this one certainly grabbed our attention!
We love the use of different colours to create this harlequin effect and, with a matching ottoman also in place, the whole room feels perfectly put together.
When you like your art to speak for itself, why not use a large piece as a headboard?
In an otherwise plain space, an attention-seeking installation would look incredible, especially if you choose something that contrasts with the wall colour dramatically.
If you can dream it, you can probably create it in wood and we think that opens up such amazing possibilities.
In particular, we're really enjoying these striated wood mosaics that play on the natural tones of the material, yet can accept colour if you want to tie it into your bedroom scheme.
For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 bedroom décor mistakes we're confident you've made.