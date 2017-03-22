Your browser is out-of-date.

15 unique headboards you will love!

press profile homify press profile homify
Colourful dreams -Duke Flower Power Bed, Swarzędz Home Swarzędz Home BedroomBeds & headboards
There are lots of ways to make your bedroom a little more exciting and dynamic, but we really love a stunning headboard and the extra level style they can add to a space. 

From rustic wooden variations through to padded velvet styles, we found a fantastic selection of headboards to show you today. Given that they've all been used in amazing home design projects, you can be rest assured they're all interior designer approved.

So before you start redesigning your whole room, step away from the paint, check out some of our favourite styles and see if a funky new headboard could totally revamp your bedroom!

1. Up to the ceiling

Квартира в ЖК "Микрогород в лесу", Архитектурное бюро "Золотые головы" Архитектурное бюро 'Золотые головы' BedroomBeds & headboards
Архитектурное бюро <q>Золотые головы</q>

Архитектурное бюро "Золотые головы"
Архитектурное бюро <q>Золотые головы</q>
Архитектурное бюро "Золотые головы"

This is more than a little unusual! Most headboards will only reach halfway up a wall at the most, but here we see a freestanding one that reaches the ceiling and acts as a room divide.

Unusual, eye-catching and super cool, we hope to see many more like this springing up.

2. Inset wood

Bielsko-Biała, dom - 230m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Modern style bedroom
razoo-architekci

razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci

This headboard is actually a little hard to spot, as it's inset in the incredible granite wall. But there it is, in all of its natural wood splendour! 

Mirroring the colour and style of the ceiling, we love this rustic yet modern installation and it looks right at home.

3. Darker than the night

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Purple/Violet
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

Hurrah for luxe, dark furniture. Hurrah, we say! 

In an otherwise pale and soft room, this quilted black headboard looks nothing short of incredible, but add in a polished chrome surround and it's almost theatrical. The height breaks up the wall colour perfectly.

4. Vivacious colour

deep buttoned headboard Style Within Classic style bedroom Blue velvet headboard,teal blue fabrics,yellow bombe bedside,touch table lamp,pink cushions,neutral bedlinen,grey bedroom,fabric headboard
Style Within

deep buttoned headboard

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

If you told us we'd love turquoise velvet in a home, we might have raised an eyebrow, but when you see this incredible headboard you can't help but smile, want to touch it and, let's be honest, want to own it.

Amazingly opulent and fun, it injects such a burst of colour, paving the way for other vibrant touches.

5. Simple and elegant

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Marble Brown
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

When you're trying to capture a rugged, natural aesthetic, a leather headboard is a perfect choice. They look phenomenal, can be created in any size, shape or style and will work beautifully with other organic textiles on the bed. 

Faux fur and leather look great together.

6. Where does the wall begin?

Moderne villa Noord Holland: strak van buiten, warm van binnen!, choc studio interieur choc studio interieur Modern style bedroom
choc studio interieur

choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur

In terms of headboards, we've been seeing a trend for bigger being better and this full width version, which spans most of the wall, isn't hurting the cause at all. 

Shaped to mirror the angular bed, the grey velvet panels look so high-end and cosy, we don't know if we'd ever get up in the morning!

7. A feature all on its own

Duke Flower Power - continental bed Swarzędz Home BedroomBeds & headboards
Swarzędz Home

Duke Flower Power—continental bed

Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home
Swarzędz Home

You can't deny that this bed probably made you smile or laugh, as it's so heavily patterned and colourful that it naturally exudes fun. 

Part of the structure of the bed, most of this pattern will be covered by bed linen, but we rather like that the headboard will be loud and proud forever. 

Plus, folksy prints are really in!

8. Gorgeous in grey

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors—House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

This room has an exceptionally classy and opulent feel to it, which is in no small part thanks to the beautiful full-height grey velvet headboard. 

Tactile and sumptuous, it supports the luxury theme throughout and works well with other touchable fabrics.

9. Warm and cosy

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed

homify
homify
homify

We have such a thing for headboards that curve around to make you feel safe, enclosed and hidden away from the world. This delightful leather example, complete with traditional Chesterfield styling, is just the ticket. 

What a rugged yet snuggly bed!

10. Ethnic influence

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Upcycling old wooden doors and shutters to become a headboard is one of our all-time favourite DIY projects. However, when you go the extra mile and source more exotic doors, is when we get even more excited! 

Unique, beautiful and a focal point for the room, this example captured our heart.

11. All about the frame

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using disused roof beams to form a frame has created a massive headboard that feels like the start of the show and really captures your attention. 

A simple inner section blends perfectly with the bed linen and we love that the lamps have been mounted to the wooden frame for an uncluttered finish.

12. A reader's paradise

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Black
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

We've all been there haven't we? When you want to read in bed but can't get comfy enough, so you just give up.

You wouldn't have that issue with this lovely headboard, which almost looks like a slice of a sumptuous sofa! Soft, supportive and stylish, it's a practical and stylish option.

13. Mosaic madness

COLECCIÓN · Élite, 1 TAPIZA S.L. 1 TAPIZA S.L. BedroomBeds & headboards
1 TAPIZA S.L.

1 TAPIZA S.L.
1 TAPIZA S.L.
1 TAPIZA S.L.

We have to say, we never realised there were so many styles of headboard, but this one certainly grabbed our attention! 

We love the use of different colours to create this harlequin effect and, with a matching ottoman also in place, the whole room feels perfectly put together.

14. A literal work of art

Cabecero colonial, ESTUDIO DELIER ESTUDIO DELIER BedroomBeds & headboards
ESTUDIO DELIER

ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER

When you like your art to speak for itself, why not use a large piece as a headboard? 

In an otherwise plain space, an attention-seeking installation would look incredible, especially if you choose something that contrasts with the wall colour dramatically.

15. The wonder of wood

Bed headboard Vaibhav Patel & Associates Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates

Bed headboard

Vaibhav Patel & Associates
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates
Vaibhav Patel & Associates

If you can dream it, you can probably create it in wood and we think that opens up such amazing possibilities. 

In particular, we're really enjoying these striated wood mosaics that play on the natural tones of the material, yet can accept colour if you want to tie it into your bedroom scheme.

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 bedroom décor mistakes we're confident you've made.

