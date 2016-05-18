An Inspiring Suburban Home

The suburbs and fine architecture are not usually two concepts that positively correlate with each other. Theoretically part of big cities, but also distinctly apart from it, suburbs often feel like a space of limbo where you can be close to all the amenities of the city but can never quite compete with the big city lifestyle.

Isabela Canaan Architects & Associates have set out to turn our perceptions of suburban architecture upside down with the exciting AM Residence. This surprising suburban home can rival the elegance of structures found in the most coveted design districts of major cities. With the added benefit of escaping the demands of city life, this home might just be the perfect balance and ensure the best of both worlds.

Let's take a look!