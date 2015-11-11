Keep your cool when fridge shopping

The refrigerator is an integral part of the kitchen, and undoubtedly an appliance that one cannot live without, especially in a warm climate.

Today, technology has evolved, and the construction of refrigerators (or fridge for short) has evolved as well. Shoppers are presented with an ever-increasing range of models, colour, style, functions, and enough smart features to transform your kitchen into an entertainment zone. Gone are the days when shopping for a fridge was down to one question: white or off-white?

Whether you are refurbishing your entire kitchen or are just in the market for a new fridge, the overload of information is enough to make anybody hot under the collar! But we have narrowed down the most important factors to consider.

So keep a cool head, and read on…