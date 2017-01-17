6 garage ideas for your home

Some consider their cars as an extension of their own body, especially in South Africa. This is not only because it is the most convenient and comfortable means of transport to go from the house to work, but because a car also takes you on holiday with family and friends!
Whether it is for work or travel, is your car one of your best friends? If so, then you definitely need a garage!
However, arranging a garage in a functional yet trendy way can sometimes be a real headache. But don't panic, homify is here to help!
Today we are going to look at 6 revolutionary garages for inspiration!
For many of us, this type of garage would be the ideal solution. A wooden structure is almost completely open, taking on the look and feel of a classic pergola.
This type of wooden garage is the perfect compromise, connecting the garage to the outdoors. It's also easy to build yourself! Have a look at this article: How to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.
These designers have solved the problem of a garage by making it an active part of the house. In fact, as we can see in this image, the garage flows into the dining room and living area. This creates a wonderful interaction between spaces.
What's more is that this garage protects the car from all weather conditions and is easily accessible.
This is the ideal option for those who see the car as part of the family.
The best garages are those that meet the needs of those who use them. But of course, there are certain elements that are essential to all garages.
For starters, you need flooring that is resistant to grease spots, which come with the daily use of cars. You also want adequate ventilation so that smells don't build up. Thus a good garage depends on the right combination of building materials and design.
In this case, the semi-covered garage features geometric simplicity with a star modern material: concrete. It is also conveniently connected to the rest of the house.
Designed by professionals FG Architects, this option is a wonderful example of technological innovation thanks to a certain convenience: the automatic door!
Here the garage is not connected directly to the house. It is a completely independent space. The brick paving, wooden doors and rounded shape make for a very modern and striking look and feel. Yet, it's the automatic doors that are the focal point!
Vertical parking is generally more common in large cities where the lack of space justifies maximum optimisation in an ingenious way.
So why not use this idea at home? If we have a lack of space, this solution can work wonders. It also looks savvy and sleek too!
To end of this article, we poke our heads into a very original garage that has been built to house bikes, motorcycles, mopeds, scooters and other bipeds of the road.
It features a wooden structure with DIY shelving, showing that you can create your own perfect, functional garage at home.
