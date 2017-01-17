6 garage ideas for your home

Some consider their cars as an extension of their own body, especially in South Africa. This is not only because it is the most convenient and comfortable means of transport to go from the house to work, but because a car also takes you on holiday with family and friends!

Whether it is for work or travel, is your car one of your best friends? If so, then you definitely need a garage!

However, arranging a garage in a functional yet trendy way can sometimes be a real headache. But don't panic, homify is here to help!

Today we are going to look at 6 revolutionary garages for inspiration!