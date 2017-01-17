14 ideas for a beautiful and stylish entrance

After admiring the beauty of the main facade of our house, the next space that welcomes guests is the threshold, the space that greets us as we get to the front door. This is the area that separates the public from the private, the shared from the intimate and it's the area where we allow those whom we love and trust to enter our sanctuary.

Thus the main entrance to our house should express warmth and charm. It should also be welcoming. If it is enigmatic and elegant, even better!

This is why today at homify, we have put together some ideas and tips so that you can make the entrance of your house that much more elegant and charming. Your guest will be even more delighted to visit you and you'll fall in love with your home every single time you step through the front door.

Let's take a look!