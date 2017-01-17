14 ideas for a beautiful and stylish entrance

After admiring the beauty of the main facade of our house, the next space that welcomes guests is the threshold, the space that greets us as we get to the front door. This is the area that separates the public from the private, the shared from the intimate and it's the area where we allow those whom we love and trust to enter our sanctuary.
Thus the main entrance to our house should express warmth and charm. It should also be welcoming. If it is enigmatic and elegant, even better!
This is why today at homify, we have put together some ideas and tips so that you can make the entrance of your house that much more elegant and charming. Your guest will be even more delighted to visit you and you'll fall in love with your home every single time you step through the front door.
Let's take a look!
One way to enhance the entrance is to install steps, such as these design professionals have done. Create a wide platform with each step, giving an air of mystery to the space.
The levels of the steps combine a smooth material with wooden elements, creating a wonderful balance between rustic and modern. The mix of concrete and gravel adds to this.
Arriving at the chunky, modern front door is a wonderful finish to this entrance experience.
Lighting can enhance the exterior space beautifully, illuminating the details and designs. As we can see in this image, it also creates a very warm and welcoming entrance.
Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses for more inspiration.
The frame of your front door doesn't have to be simple and plain, such as aluminum or wood. Why not go for a large stone frame like these designers have done? It looks very powerful and elegant and clearly demarcates the threshold between the inside and the outside of the house in an amazing way.
The glass also gives a very elegant touch to the entrance, working in harmony with the natural stone.
The use of wrought-iron gates on the doors and windows can be necessary for safety and security, especially in South Africa, but they can also be a good excuse to decorate these spaces artistically.
Here we can see how the black wrought-iron integrates beautifully with the glass sliding doors, making the entrance to the house modern, luminous, refined and transparent.
No matter how small a home, there is always an option to brighten the yard and define the entrance space. Use your garden to enhance the look and feel of the facade too.
Have a look at how you can make a big impression with a small front garden.
Separating a space that is specifically designed for the main front door makes this area stand out compared to the rest of the facade.
A good option is to create a patio by introducing warm colours, a variety of textures and some vegetation. No matter the size, a little porch will gives guests a nice little spot to wait while you open the front door.
A material that is not often used, but is gaining popularity on the design scene, is steel. As we can see in this design, the door looks like it is recycled from a truck.
This is a very trendy look and feel that is both elegant and bold.
This large glass window is very elegant and sophisticated, enhanced by the wooden finishes. The double height and sheer width creates a very majestic threshold.
A thin little flower bed can give a very refreshing touch to the entrance. You don't need a large garden or a huge patio, something discreet like this design can pack a punch. Never underestimate the power of nature!
If a path leads guests up to the front door, use lights and lanterns to give it a romantic air. Don't you love how charming and sublime this design is?
Also use some garden pots and soft lights to create a traditional and enchanting look and feel.
Opt for durable materials for your entrance, which will be warm and inviting but will also last in all weather conditions. Even the flooring should be sustainable. Also make sure that you maintain this space so that it always looks neat and new.
Brick always looks gorgeous when accompanied with some beautiful and soft lights, giving the area a slightly colonial style. It provokes feelings of tranquility, warmth, peace and serenity.
Combined with wood, tiles or natural stone, you will end up with a very elegant and harmonious entrance.
Wood is always a wonderful material to use for the entrance because it works with any style or design.
In this image, we can see how it creates a very elegant presentation that is easy to maintain. It also creates a very modern and sophisticated design.
Tip: Add some parasols for a fabulous touch!
Concrete can certainly pack a punch, creating a beautiful and strong design.
Another option is to build a niche to protect the access to the home. Make sure that it receives plenty of light and natural ventilation, wile still creating a very private area.
Don't you love this high ceiling with the granite cladding and chocolate wooden doors?
If you've enjoyed exploring these entrances, you'll love this article too: how to create a beautiful entrance in 6 easy steps.