When we have some savings, we sometimes don't want to put them in the bank. It may be because we have to make a payment the very next day or we want to have our money close to us. Perhaps we just don't have time to get to the bank!
While the best place to save your money is at the bank, it can sometimes be preferable to have your money at home, for many reasons such as the ones we've mentioned above. It can also help so we don't always have to go to the ATM.
In this homify article, we have put together some recommendations that you can consider if you have your money kept at home. The below are 7 places in the house not to hide your money! You want to keep your savings as safe and secure as possible.
So let's see where these 7 places are…
Hiding your money under the mattress in a bedroom is not a unique concept. It's very common for people to put their money in this spot. Beware, however, because this may be the first place that thieves look if they break into your home. It's also quick and easy for them to search under the mattress.
This is why we don't recommend hiding jewelry, documents, money or any other precious items under your mattress.
Wallets and handbags will certainly be the first place that thieves will look for something. It's a very obvious place where money is stored. Keep very little money in your wallet so you don't run the risk of losing everything.
Just because your money is hidden among cosmetics, perfumes and deodorants doesn't mean that the thief won't find it! This is an area that represents brilliance and luxury so don't hide your money here!
Even if it's a great deal of money, burying it in the garden is not the right thing to do. Why? Because we don't know which prying eyes will see us burying our treasures! Your secret could become public knowledge quite quickly.
It could also be dug up by dogs or cats and it runs the risk of getting ruined in the rain.
As the saying goes, it is better to be safe than sorry.
You may think that laundry baskets won't be investigated by thieves, but the truth is that they may have time to search everywhere, including the laundry room!
No matter how modern and savvy this space is, it can be accessed by anyone.
Do not leave money or jewelry in your bedside tables. This is a very obvious place!
When you are at home, it's OK to store valuables next to your bed but if you are not at home, it is better to find a safer and less obvious place.
We unfortunately don't live in Hollywood movies so hiding money or precious objects behind a painting or picture could result in it being easily discovered by thieves. They know all the secrets!
Even if your home is designed by a professional, there are some far more subtle and discreet places to keep your valuables hidden away.
Also have a look at these 8 tips to secure your home against thieves.