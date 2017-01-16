Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 places in the house NOT to hide your money!

Leigh Leigh
Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

When we have some savings, we sometimes don't want to put them in the bank. It may be because we have to make a payment the very next day or we want to have our money close to us. Perhaps we just don't have time to get to the bank!

While the best place to save your money is at the bank, it can sometimes be preferable to have your money at home, for many reasons such as the ones we've mentioned above. It can also help so we don't always have to go to the ATM. 

In this homify article, we have put together some recommendations that you can consider if you have your money kept at home. The below are 7 places in the house not to hide your money! You want to keep your savings as safe and secure as possible.

So let's see where these 7 places are…

1. Under the mattress

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Hiding your money under the mattress in a bedroom is not a unique concept. It's very common for people to put their money in this spot. Beware, however, because this may be the first place that thieves look if they break into your home. It's also quick and easy for them to search under the mattress.

This is why we don't recommend hiding jewelry, documents, money or any other precious items under your mattress.

2. Wallets or handbags

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wallets and handbags will certainly be the first place that thieves will look for something. It's a very obvious place where money is stored. Keep very little money in your wallet so you don't run the risk of losing everything. 

3. In the dressing room drawers

Departamento ASL , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern dressing room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Just because your money is hidden among cosmetics, perfumes and deodorants doesn't mean that the thief won't find it! This is an area that represents brilliance and luxury so don't hide your money here!

4. Bury it in the garden

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
FERNANDA GASTELUM

FERNANDA GASTELUM
FERNANDA GASTELUM
FERNANDA GASTELUM

Even if it's a great deal of money, burying it in the garden is not the right thing to do. Why? Because we don't know which prying eyes will see us burying our treasures! Your secret could become public knowledge quite quickly. 

It could also be dug up by dogs or cats and it runs the risk of getting ruined in the rain.

As the saying goes, it is better to be safe than sorry.

5. In laundry baskets

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

You may think that laundry baskets won't be investigated by thieves, but the truth is that they may have time to search everywhere, including the laundry room!

No matter how modern and savvy this space is, it can be accessed by anyone.

6. Next to the bed

CASA MONÉ, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Eclectic style bedroom
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

Do not leave money or jewelry in your bedside tables. This is a very obvious place!

When you are at home, it's OK to store valuables next to your bed but if you are not at home, it is better to find a safer and less obvious place.

7. Pictures

Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern living room
Gantous Arquitectos

Polanco Penthouse

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

We unfortunately don't live in Hollywood movies so hiding money or precious objects behind a painting or picture could result in it being easily discovered by thieves. They know all the secrets!

Even if your home is designed by a professional, there are some far more subtle and discreet places to keep your valuables hidden away.

Also have a look at these 8 tips to secure your home against thieves.

The top 15 original headboards for your bedroom: unique and very beautiful
Where else would you NOT hide your money?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks