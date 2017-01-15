We all love South African architecture and design, which is why we are thrilled to bring you a rare look inside three beautiful Cape Town homes today.
All designed by interior decor professionals Liam Mooney Studio, each of these homes show just how much character and charm an interior space can hold. Yet they are all so different and unique.
As we explore each of these homes, we hope that you learn some tips and tricks for your own home, bringing local flavour to fabulous design.
Are you ready to take a look?
This 70 square metre apartment is the smallest space these designers have worked on. When it came to their approach, they divided the space into zones to create the impression of a larger area. They wanted to the owner to feel like he was living in a space that had depth and intrigue.
As we will see as we explore Apartment Boundary, the designers have also ensured that plenty of natural light flows into the home while the cleverly designed joinery makes the space clutter free and cosy.
In this image, we can see how neutral tones also make for a warm and tranquil environment.
When it comes to a small home, you want to make sure that there is plenty of storage, allowing items to be stored neatly out of sight. This contributes to a clutter-free environment.
In the kitchen, we can see how there are plenty of cupboards, drawers and shelves, keeping crockery, cutlery and utensils stored. The glass cupboard doors on the top section of the kitchen allow some items to remain on display, however.
Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes for inspiration for your own home.
Remember that your home is an extension of who you are so don't be afraid to add in a few details and elements that speak to your personality and character.
Even in this small home, the designers have found space for a gorgeous and vibrant artwork. This not only adds charm to the environment but it introduces a subtle form of colours and patterns.
Function and trend also collide in this home. Don't you love the trendy glass lamp?
In this image, we can again see how carefully selected decor pieces bring a unique and eclectic touch to the home.
The use of wood throughout the home also brings in a warm and earthy look and feel, with rustic undertones.
Tip: A fresh vase of flowers or a bowl of fruit can be the perfect decor item to introduce subtle beauty to a home.
The living room of this gorgeous home is a fabulous example of how function, homeliness and style can work in harmony with one another.
The designers have again gone for a neutral base, including wooden floors, black furniture, cream walls and wooden finishes. Cushions introduce colours and patterns, without overwhelming the space.
The shelves on the back wall make the most of vertical space, allowing the family to keep books and picture frames on display in a neat and organised fashion.
Don't you love the pot plants dotted around the home?
Tip: Natural light can truly enhance any home, as we can see in this image!
This home is slightly more grand than the other homes. It is a Cape Dutch Manor house, which was designed in 1790. Thus the designers wanted to create an interior design that paid heritage to the past while looking to the future.
As we can see in the images, the designers sourced neoclassical antiques and Cape Country objects and juxtaposed them with contemporary lighting and furniture, mixing the old with the new in a fresh and contemporary way.
The beautiful wooden ceiling beams work in harmony with the wooden floors, while the furniture is elegant and cosy all at the same time.
The neutral base of this interior design works in harmony with splashes of blue throughout. The cabinet features blue antique crockery, which match the white and blue cushions on the sofa.
This is a great example of how you can subtly introduce some colours into a design, without overwhelming it.
If you've enjoyed exploring these homes, you'll love these articles: 5 pictures of sensational South African homes and these 9 South African living rooms to get inspired by.