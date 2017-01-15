We all love South African architecture and design, which is why we are thrilled to bring you a rare look inside three beautiful Cape Town homes today.

All designed by interior decor professionals Liam Mooney Studio, each of these homes show just how much character and charm an interior space can hold. Yet they are all so different and unique.

As we explore each of these homes, we hope that you learn some tips and tricks for your own home, bringing local flavour to fabulous design.

Are you ready to take a look?