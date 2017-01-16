Your browser is out-of-date.

8 inspirational home entrance designs

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
HALLS DE ENTRADA CHEIOS DE PERSONALIDADE, ANTARTE ANTARTE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
The entrance of the house is a very special space in any home. It is where you greet your guests and welcome visitors, where everyone gets that first impression of your home and even personality. The style and decor of the entryway of the home will reflect the character of the entire house, and each entrance must have some sense continuity of the house's overall style and the other rooms' atmosphere. 

An entrance of a house may also differ according to function. If the focus is simply on aesthetics, the design and decoration of the room will be different from a space that has a more practical inclination. When you are planning this room then, you need to carefully consider what the entrance hall must look like, and properly plan to achieve just that look and atmosphere. 

We're going to help you out with this a little today, and have put together a list of 8 entrance halls which all differ in style and taste, but are all unique examples of good design. Join us on this journey, and maybe you'll get just the ideas you need to tackle your own!

1. Turquoise-coloured entrance

HALLS DE ENTRADA CHEIOS DE PERSONALIDADE, ANTARTE ANTARTE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Turquoise is a very stylish colour that is a sure expression of a welcome disposition. This makes it perfect to adorn your entryway. Throw in some brightly coloured accessories for contrast, such as this red lamp, and you are sure to create a sightly composition. 

2. Store more

Квартира в ЖК Янтарный Город, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
Here we find an entrance that's focused on cabinets or storage. Wall units and drawers were merged to break the monotony of a beige entrance hall, with the addition of some interesting accessories. 

3. Antique entrance

Einrichtungsprojekt Altbauwohnung in HH, Atmosphere Judith Thiel Atmosphere Judith Thiel Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
If you want a more distinguished and traditional interior design scheme for the entryway, try antiques. Remember to keep it tasteful and uniform. 

4. Bold entrance

Villaggio turistico Baia di Manaccora (Gargano), Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Here we find a bold, minimal entrance that is is spruced up with a pop of red. Including some DIY elements with a sleek style, this space is distinctively impressive.

5. Elegance in simplicity

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
'Less is more' is a phrase that does not go out of style in the design world. Relying on a simple design will give you a sleeker look. The horizontally striped wallpaper and balanced accessories are all this entrance needs to create the right impression. 

6. Family exhibition

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Penthouse, Zurich

If you are big on family, the entrance hall is the ideal room to display your most treasured memories. Not only will your guests be treated to a virtual introduction to the whole family before they even get to the living room, but you will also always have sweet and sentimental reminders to greet you when you get home after a hard day. 

7. A practical introduction

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
miniszyk

Coat hangers and a seat grace this entrance hall with a practical purpose. It just goes to show that a functional space can also look great. 

8. White elegance

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
A House On The River

To calm your own soul when you get home and to give a sense of relaxation to visitors, a white entrance with fresh flowers and other natural decorations will do wonders. 

Now that you have the interior entrance of the home covered, draw some inspiration from this: DIY house entrance for ideas on what to do outside!

Which of these entrances was your favourite?

