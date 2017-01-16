8 inspirational home entrance designs

The entrance of the house is a very special space in any home. It is where you greet your guests and welcome visitors, where everyone gets that first impression of your home and even personality. The style and decor of the entryway of the home will reflect the character of the entire house, and each entrance must have some sense continuity of the house's overall style and the other rooms' atmosphere.
An entrance of a house may also differ according to function. If the focus is simply on aesthetics, the design and decoration of the room will be different from a space that has a more practical inclination. When you are planning this room then, you need to carefully consider what the entrance hall must look like, and properly plan to achieve just that look and atmosphere.
We're going to help you out with this a little today, and have put together a list of 8 entrance halls which all differ in style and taste, but are all unique examples of good design. Join us on this journey, and maybe you'll get just the ideas you need to tackle your own!
Turquoise is a very stylish colour that is a sure expression of a welcome disposition. This makes it perfect to adorn your entryway. Throw in some brightly coloured accessories for contrast, such as this red lamp, and you are sure to create a sightly composition.
Here we find an entrance that's focused on cabinets or storage. Wall units and drawers were merged to break the monotony of a beige entrance hall, with the addition of some interesting accessories.
If you want a more distinguished and traditional interior design scheme for the entryway, try antiques. Remember to keep it tasteful and uniform.
Here we find a bold, minimal entrance that is is spruced up with a pop of red. Including some DIY elements with a sleek style, this space is distinctively impressive.
'Less is more' is a phrase that does not go out of style in the design world. Relying on a simple design will give you a sleeker look. The horizontally striped wallpaper and balanced accessories are all this entrance needs to create the right impression.
If you are big on family, the entrance hall is the ideal room to display your most treasured memories. Not only will your guests be treated to a virtual introduction to the whole family before they even get to the living room, but you will also always have sweet and sentimental reminders to greet you when you get home after a hard day.
Coat hangers and a seat grace this entrance hall with a practical purpose. It just goes to show that a functional space can also look great.
To calm your own soul when you get home and to give a sense of relaxation to visitors, a white entrance with fresh flowers and other natural decorations will do wonders.
