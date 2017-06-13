DIY: a brand new pool in 6 easy steps

Whether you're a fan of DIY or not, there's no denying that a lot of our swimming pools could do with a good old fix-up… so why not have a crack at it yourself?
To show you how much work goes into a swimming pool, we have put together some images of a pool renovation, by design professionals Diaz Pools.
This is a wonderful example of just how gorgeous your outdoor area can look with a little bit of creativity, strategy and expert design. We all want a swimming pool that will not only perform its function, but will enhance the design of our homes. Let's take a look at how we can achieve that!
In this image, we can see just what a bad state the swimming pool was in before the renovation. There is no water in the swimming pool, there are bricks at the bottom of it and the walls of the pool look like they are incredibly old and stained.
The surrounding garden is also unappealing and unattractive. This outdoor area is certainly not doing anything to enhance the look and feel of the home!
In this image, we can see how much work is going into the redesign of the swimming pool. The designers are re-coating the entire swimming pool, replacing the old, stained walls and floors with a new and refreshing material, which brings mosaic patterns and details to the space.
However, the pool is quite large so this will take some time.
Remember that a pool construction can be quite expensive and time-consuming. Have a look at these tips: What To Know Before Building A Swimming Pool.
In this image, we can start to see what the finished product is going to look like but there is still a long way to go before it is complete.
The design of a swimming pool also needs to factor in the surrounds. The garden needs to be worked on and the paving around the pool needs to be functional and stylish.
From this angle, we can see the surrounds of the pool more clearly, including the house and the garden. This area is also in need of some work before we see the final result!
Don't be afraid to have a little bit of fun with the design of a swimming pool, like these designers have done. They've used the mosaic material to create a very striking design up the stairs of the swimming pool.
With the new floors and walls, the pool is already starting to look far more attractive, modern and appealing!
In this image, we come across the renovated kidney-shaped swimming pool, complete with newly planted lawn around it and water within it.
This swimming pool is now functional and adds a savvy twist to the design and decor of the exterior area of the home. Don't you feel like jumping in for a dip right now?
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 6 Simple Steps to the Perfect Home Swimming pool.