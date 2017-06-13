DIY: a brand new pool in 6 easy steps

Whether you're a fan of DIY or not, there's no denying that a lot of our swimming pools could do with a good old fix-up… so why not have a crack at it yourself?

To show you how much work goes into a swimming pool, we have put together some images of a pool renovation, by design professionals Diaz Pools.

This is a wonderful example of just how gorgeous your outdoor area can look with a little bit of creativity, strategy and expert design. We all want a swimming pool that will not only perform its function, but will enhance the design of our homes. Let's take a look at how we can achieve that!