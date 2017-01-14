There are so many ways that you can improve your home, but often we are put off by the cost as well as how time-consuming it is. It can be overwhelming, especially when we have families and are working hard all at the same time. Home design and decor can take a back seat!
This is why today at homify, we've put together 17 affordable and savvy ways to improve your home. These are not only quick and easy but they are budget-friendly.
We hope that each of these ideas, brought to you from top professionals from around the world, inspires you today as you bring some creativity and innovation to your home design!
Let's take a look…
Replace the covers on your cushions or your curtains and you'll instantly transform a living room or bedroom.
Recycling is the future!
Have a look at things to consider when choosing shelves.
Let your fabulous clothes and shoes remain on display!
Have some fun with the walls of your home—you can even get the kids to help!
Paint a mural, like this one for example.
Modern picture frames can change the whole look and feel of a home.
Have a look at this article: Cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.
It's the perfect solution for storing herbs!
Have a look at: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?
You'll bring a very industrial chic look and feel to the home
By painting them bright colours, you can end up with a truly unique interior design.
Turn it into a bedroom or study.
They're durable and stylish!
You'll create a gorgeous chalkboard design where you can write up recipes, quotes or even shopping lists.
You don't need walls to divide up spaces. Have a look at how to stylishly split a room without a wall.