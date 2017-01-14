Your browser is out-of-date.

17 affordable and savvy ways to improve your home

Leigh Leigh
Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

There are so many ways that you can improve your home, but often we are put off by the cost as well as how time-consuming it is. It can be overwhelming, especially when we have families and are working hard all at the same time. Home design and decor can take a back seat!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 17 affordable and savvy ways to improve your home. These are not only quick and easy but they are budget-friendly.

We hope that each of these ideas, brought to you from top professionals from around the world, inspires you today as you bring some creativity and innovation to your home design!

Let's take a look…

1. Replace your textiles

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Country style bedroom Bricks Amber/Gold
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Replace the covers on your cushions or your curtains and you'll instantly transform a living room or bedroom.

2. Get creative with old furniture

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Patios
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Recycling is the future!

3. Install shelves to make the most of vertical space

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have a look at things to consider when choosing shelves.

4. Open up your wardrobe

Planter Closet, Katleen Roggeman Katleen Roggeman BedroomWardrobes & closets
Katleen Roggeman

Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman

Let your fabulous clothes and shoes remain on display!

5. Paint your walls

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

Have some fun with the walls of your home—you can even get the kids to help!

Paint a mural, like this one for example.

6. Repaint your furniture for shabby-chic style

Antes faqueiro... agora móvel de apoio ao posto de café, u shabby chic u shabby chic Blue
u shabby chic

u shabby chic
u shabby chic
u shabby chic

7. Replace your picture frames

Teddy Stripe Personalised Photo-frame Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration photo-frame,teddies,personalised,christening,birthday,nursery,child's room
Anne Taylor Designs

Teddy Stripe Personalised Photo-frame

Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs
Anne Taylor Designs

Modern picture frames can change the whole look and feel of a home.

8. Use pallets as furniture

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Have a look at this article: Cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.

9. Give your kitchen cabinets and drawers a new coat of paint

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

10. A fresh vase of flowers can go a very long way in interior design

Studio Snowpuppe origami handgevouwen lampen en de nieuwe houten lampen collectie, Snowpuppe Snowpuppe BedroomLighting
Snowpuppe

Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe

11. Install a vertical garden

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

It's the perfect solution for storing herbs!

Have a look at: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

12. Go for a minimalist look and feel

Dekoleuchte Cube DIY Kit, FridaFinn FridaFinn
FridaFinn

FridaFinn
FridaFinn
FridaFinn

You'll bring a very industrial chic look and feel to the home

13. Recycle old crates

Arredo pallet, interiordave interiordave Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
interiordave

interiordave
interiordave
interiordave

By painting them bright colours, you can end up with a truly unique interior design.

14. Make the most of your mezzanine level

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Turn it into a bedroom or study.

15. Use pallets to create new outdoor furniture

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

They're durable and stylish!

16. Paint your kitchen wall black

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

You'll create a gorgeous chalkboard design where you can write up recipes, quotes or even shopping lists.

17. Divide up spaces

homify Commercial spaces
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't need walls to divide up spaces. Have a look at how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

