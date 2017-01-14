There are so many ways that you can improve your home, but often we are put off by the cost as well as how time-consuming it is. It can be overwhelming, especially when we have families and are working hard all at the same time. Home design and decor can take a back seat!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 17 affordable and savvy ways to improve your home. These are not only quick and easy but they are budget-friendly.

We hope that each of these ideas, brought to you from top professionals from around the world, inspires you today as you bring some creativity and innovation to your home design!

Let's take a look…