9 unique ways to decorate your corridors and entrances

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
We all care a lot about the design of our homes, including how we can carefully distribute furniture throughout the house as well as include furniture and decor elements that are stylish as well as functional. 

However, often we neglect the design and coordination of the passages that separate rooms, yet these are just as important as any other part of the house!

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you how you can really make your corridors interesting and enchanting. With a few changes, you can enhance your interior interior design.

Let's have a look at 9 different and unique corridor designs, which will inspire you today!

1. Wider corridor

Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you're a fan of big spaces and open-plan design, then this is a solution for you. 

These design professionals have gone for a simple design with light wooden floors and grey walls with three, beautiful pot plants. They've lined the entire wall with mirrors, creating an optical illusion that makes this area look much wider and more spacious than it really is. 

The mirrors also reflect light, making this space look brighter too!

2. Colourful corridors

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Colours are the joy of life! If you have a dull design, introduce some beautiful and bright colours to make the space come alive. Add some plants to bring in some natural form of decor, while connecting the interiors with nature.

3. Simple design

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Go for a minimalist design with simple and light colours for a refreshing look and feel.

4. Glass walls

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you have a garden, allow your corridor to overlook it by separating the interior and exterior spaces with glass walls. This will also flood your home with natural light and give you gorgeous views as you walk through your home.

5. Pass through a museum

Casa Uliva, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In this design, we can see how a corridor has been used to hang up gorgeous paintings. In this way, a corridor can become a museum of art in your home.

6. Natural light

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Create light in your corridor by opening up the roof so that the sun's rays will filter in. It will create beautiful patterns and shapes on the walls and create a space that is warm and energetic. You'll also have fresh air in this space.

Have a look at these other tips for bathing your home in natural light.

7. High ceilings

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If your home is designed with a double-height corridor, utilise this area to drop lights down from the ceiling. This is not only functional, but will create a gorgeous design element, as we can see in this image.

You can also use different colours on the walls to bring in a feeling of vitality and movement.

8. Lighting

Casa Feryvale, 2006, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Speaking of lighting, you can really use this functional element to illuminate design and details. In this example, we can see how lighting has been used on the stairs to create a dramatic dimension. 

9. Attractive elements

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you have quite a lot of traffic in your corridor, then use artwork or sculptures as a central, focal point. Don't you love how this unique and attractive sculpture attracts the eye the moment you step into this space?

Also have a look at these 10 modern ideas for your entrance hall for inspiration!

​15 amazing indoor braais
