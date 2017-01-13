21 jaw-dropping and simple ideas to change your home

Small doesn't necessarily mean less. In fact, small can mean comfortable, practical and incredible—especially when it comes to architecture and design.
For home owners who are seeking a bit of inspiration and creativity this year, we at homify have put together 21 jaw-dropping examples of just how many possibilities exist when it comes to creating your dream home, no matter how small it is.
The below ideas are 21 ideas that are low-budget and suitable for any small apartment or home. They will also help you to save a ton of space!
Let's take a look!
Tip: Use white stickers on a grey wall, like design professionals MOB Architects have done here.
Tip: Use your curtains and linen to bring personality and charm to your bedroom, while allowing the patterns and colours to complement the furniture.
Tip: Combine functionality with style!
Tip: Get as many pallets as necessary to support the size and weight of the mattress. Also have a look at cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.
Tip: If you don't have too much space, this is a great option!
Tip: Plywood is an inexpensive material and it looks just like normal wood, giving warmth to the room.
Tip: You'll have a far more compact kitchen
Tip: Expose the brick of your kitchen wall for a more trendy and industrial chic look.
Tip: Save money and space by opting for a less is more approach.
Tip: A simple drop down lamp like this one is budget-friendly and trendy.
Tip: Add small touches like a vase of flowers for decor.
Tip: Mosaic tiles can create a very warm, welcoming and comfortable environment.
Tip: Go for tempered glass and aluminum, which will last longer than plastic.
Tip: Neutral and earthy tones go a long way.
Tip: Involve the whole family in a fun, DIY project!
Tip: This is a timeless classic that will never go out of style. Scour your local markets and vintage stores.
Tip: Always position the desk near a window.
Tip: It creates a very modern and refreshing look and feel.
