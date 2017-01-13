Your browser is out-of-date.

21 jaw-dropping and simple ideas to change your home

Leigh Leigh
CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Small doesn't necessarily mean less. In fact, small can mean comfortable, practical and incredible—especially when it comes to architecture and design.

For home owners who are seeking a bit of inspiration and creativity this year, we at homify have put together 21 jaw-dropping examples of just how many possibilities exist when it comes to creating your dream home, no matter how small it is. 

The below ideas are 21 ideas that are low-budget and suitable for any small apartment or home. They will also help you to save a ton of space!

Let's take a look!

1. Bedroom—wall art

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Tip: Use white stickers on a grey wall, like design professionals MOB Architects have done here.

2. Bedroom—decorate with fabrics

Aimee- Kollektion 2014, Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH BedroomTextiles
Tip: Use your curtains and linen to bring personality and charm to your bedroom, while allowing the patterns and colours to complement the furniture.

3. Bedroom—different tables

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Tip: Combine functionality with style!

4. Bedroom—pallets

Home staging Berlin, Cocolapine Design Cocolapine Design
Home staging Berlin

Tip: Get as many pallets as necessary to support the size and weight of the mattress. Also have a look at cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.

5. Bedroom—sofa bed

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Nursery/kid’s room
Tip: If you don't have too much space, this is a great option!

6. Bedroom—sofa bed

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio HBstudio BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Hint: You can still use your regular bedroom pillows. 

7. Kitchen—kitchenette

Tip: Take advantage of the corners with an L-shaped kitchen.

8. Kitchen—Plywood furniture

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
Tip: Plywood is an inexpensive material and it looks just like normal wood, giving warmth to the room.

9. Kitchen—table and island together

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Tip: You'll have a far more compact kitchen

10. Kitchen—a wall

Mieszkanie na wynajem 31m2 Warszawa-Opcja I, The Vibe The Vibe Industrial style kitchen
Tip: Expose the brick of your kitchen wall for a more trendy and industrial chic look.

11. Kitchen—minimal furniture

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Tip: Save money and space by opting for a less is more approach.

12. Bathroom—lighting

Kinderbad Pastel, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Tip: A simple drop down lamp like this one is budget-friendly and trendy.

13. Bathroom—space saving furniture

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Tip: Add small touches like a vase of flowers for decor.

14. Bathroom—mosaic tiles

villetta unifamiliare in periferia di milano, BIANCOACOLORI BIANCOACOLORI Modern bathroom
Tip: Mosaic tiles can create a very warm, welcoming and comfortable environment.

15. Bathroom—corner shower

APPARTAMENTO BARRIO GOTICO, MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P. MARIA JOSE ENERGICI P. Minimal style Bathroom
Tip: Go for tempered glass and aluminum, which will last longer than plastic.

16. Bathroom—wooden furniture

Bauholzmöbel - Regal *Trevian, starg starg BathroomStorage
Tip: Wicker baskets are fundamental.

17. Bathroom—economic linen and towels

Living, Buru Buru Buru Buru BathroomTextiles & accessories
Tip: Neutral and earthy tones go a long way.

18. Bathroom—furniture with pallets

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios BathroomStorage
Tip: Involve the whole family in a fun, DIY project!

19. Living room—vintage armchair

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Tip: This is a timeless classic that will never go out of style. Scour your local markets and vintage stores.

20. Living room—small studio

Il primo Showroom di Home Staging di Roma, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Modern living room
Tip: Always position the desk near a window.

21. Flooring—PVC tile effect

project, Gerflor Gerflor Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Tip: It creates a very modern and refreshing look and feel.

Also have a look at these 14 fantastic DIY ideas for your garden.

Renovate a small bathroom: a project to copy
Which are your favourite ideas?

