21 jaw-dropping and simple ideas to change your home

Small doesn't necessarily mean less. In fact, small can mean comfortable, practical and incredible—especially when it comes to architecture and design.

For home owners who are seeking a bit of inspiration and creativity this year, we at homify have put together 21 jaw-dropping examples of just how many possibilities exist when it comes to creating your dream home, no matter how small it is.

The below ideas are 21 ideas that are low-budget and suitable for any small apartment or home. They will also help you to save a ton of space!

Let's take a look!