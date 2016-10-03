A small home that's really smart

Completing a house, regardless of its size and layout, is a process that takes a long time. From the moment that the architect’s pencil touches paper for the drawing, to the day that the homeowners move in, can span quite a period (several years, in some cases). In-between, there’s a multitude of actions taking place: purchasing a plot, pouring the foundation, selecting the right equipment for the building, etc.

Like all things in life, however, architecture is evolving and a contemporary development addresses this lengthy problem by introducing an alternative solution to the traditional home – prefabricated modular homes, which means a reduction in construction time and cost!

Today on homify 360°, we discover a modular home to introduce you to this trendy step that architectural progression has brought us. Designed by Spanish home builders team, Casas Cube, we’ll get to see that just because the construction time has been effectively reduced, the styling and aesthetics have not!

Let’s meet the modular house and see how small can also be smart.