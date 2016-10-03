A small home that's really smart

Completing a house, regardless of its size and layout, is a process that takes a long time. From the moment that the architect’s pencil touches paper for the drawing, to the day that the homeowners move in, can span quite a period (several years, in some cases). In-between, there’s a multitude of actions taking place: purchasing a plot, pouring the foundation, selecting the right equipment for the building, etc.
Like all things in life, however, architecture is evolving and a contemporary development addresses this lengthy problem by introducing an alternative solution to the traditional home – prefabricated modular homes, which means a reduction in construction time and cost!
Today on homify 360°, we discover a modular home to introduce you to this trendy step that architectural progression has brought us. Designed by Spanish home builders team, Casas Cube, we’ll get to see that just because the construction time has been effectively reduced, the styling and aesthetics have not!
Let’s meet the modular house and see how small can also be smart.
A modular home is created out of prefabricated modules, which are then transported to a certain destination, where they are assembled. Prefabricated modules are created with great precision from high-quality materials, resulting in a design that is energy-efficient, durable and solid – in other words, safe.
With the added benefit of the individual modules’ mobility, the modular house can be relocated to any desired location. Using this construction method allows us to design buildings that differ in terms of configuration, size and form, and is much faster and more efficient than traditional construction methods.
As with typical construction, a bunch of different materials come into play with modular homes’ construction, such as concrete panels and hot rolled steel beams. These elements are twisted, welded together to merge as one solid unit, and then finished with anti-corrosive primer.
Adding a mocha marble colour, as well as grey stone finish, takes care of the aesthetics on the outside. And few other homes who are small in size can boast about their own wooden patio, shaded from sunlight for optimal effect. Excellent thermal and acoustic insulation is provided in the form of fibreglass, mineral wool, polyethylene and an insulation mat. This is then finished off with three layers of water-resistant paint.
After adding a decent amount of windows on the two living room walls, a batch of natural light streams into the interior. Small spaces usually make use of large glass glazing, as the natural light (and visibility to the exterior) helps to make the area seem more spacious.
In addition to natural lighting, the living room is bathed in a soft colour palette – beige, whites, and browns. By adding natural materials like wood, the room is rendered with a pleasant and cosy atmosphere.
Each room has received three coats of paint resistant to moisture. Triple pane glass is used for the windows, which provides excellent insulation to the inside.
For a small house, the kitchen looks quite impressive and spacious. It shares an open plan with the living room, as these rooms form an integral part of daily living. The neutral colour palette of the living room is mirrored here, effectively helping to enhance the space.
In terms of kitchen furniture, they have opted for white wooden fittings, as well as water-resistant properties – these are not only beautiful, but also practical. The kitchen has been stocked with essential equipment – refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, extractor fan… all neat, modern and stylish.
Small, yet a tranquil environment, perfect for relaxation. The bedroom has been decorated with soft, neutral colours, with minimal equipment taking up as little space as possible.
A soft and cosy bed, with a fair decorative headboard adorning the one wall. A touch of peach pillows, soft bedside lamps, and whitewashed wood complete the serene décor. A window takes care of natural lighting and a view of the outside, without being too big to impact on this soft and intimate space. With a soft palette such as this, any additional colour decorations will be a sure fit.
In the bathroom, we find furniture made from laminated MDF (medium-density fibreboard). These add a dark touch of décor to the pale backdrop and, together with the tiled flooring, neatly contrast with the white walls and porcelain appliances – an elegant style.
Making the best of a small space, a welcome dash of natural lighting floods in through the double window, making the interior more bright and spacious.
This bathroom might be pressed for space, yet it offers everything one could need, and does so in a tasteful manner.
A last glimpse of the outside of this trendy little abode. Small in size (it takes up no more than 75sqm in space), yet it offers all the essentials one could need in a house.
A comfortable layout, a cosy atmosphere, contemporary furniture, plus adequate windows for natural lighting ensure that this compact space seems anything but cramped.
