What's the right kind of tile for your kitchen?

Choosing a tile for your kitchen might be quite stressful, but it is very important to consider a few things before making a final decision. Aspects to consider include how the tile will match the cabinets and colours in the kitchen, the rest of the home and whether or not there are some bright and shiny elements available there already, what the interior style of the home is? Ask yourself if you prefer something modern and minimalist with neutral tones or something a bit more rustic and country with a more stone effect?

Have a look at the options available and choose a tile that is long wearing and does not chip easily, remember if pots or pans fall onto the tile, the tile should remain undamaged and in perfect condition. Then consider the layout of the room and begin the planning process, whether it's just the kitchen that will have that tile or will the same tile be carried throughout the home?