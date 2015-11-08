​How to pet-proof your home in style

A lot of us are proud pet owners – they’re not just the alarm that goes on a barking rampage whenever a stranger approaches, or the mice eliminator; they are our four-legged kids who share our interior spaces with as much right as we do.

But whoever said that having a dog or cat (or both) means you have to sacrifice your home’s style or comfort? In fact, sharing your interior with a furry friend gives you additional opportunities for decoration and styling – the pet-friendly kind!

Yes, it is true – you can have a pet and live in a stylish, beautiful house too! The secret is to choose the right materials that’ll accommodate your pets’ needs, as well as yours.

Take a look at our tips to help you make your house not only a welcoming and safe living space for your dog/cat, but also a stylish and neat environment for when your human friends come to visit.