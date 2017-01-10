Be the first to know the 2017 kitchen must-haves!

Who of us don't enjoy getting ahead of the crowd when it comes to any kind of trend, including when it comes to interior design and decoration We sure do, and we have no doubt that you, dear homify reader, can say the same. In fact, we so love being ahead of the curve that we often do our research on what will be popular in the coming season, and today is no different.
Today, however, we opted to focus on a single room in the house and zoom in on the trends that will reign in this realm. Our pick for the day is the kitchen, that ever-important part of every single home. If you take a look at the forecasted trends now and keep it in mind while planning your kitchen, you can start preparing long before your friends or family know what will be the it-items of the season, and blow everyone away with your fashionable foresight.
We won't tell anyone where you got your insider info, so let's begin our list of 2017 kitchen must-haves!
For that trendy look of the year, seek out a suite of built-in appliances that reflect your overall aesthetic. When appliances are slim, crisp and unobtrusive, there's no need to try and hide them.
Anyone can make their way to a hardware store and grab some plain tiles, but if you really want to make a splash(back) in your kitchen, you need to commission something bespoke. The hand-painted look is going to be huge!
A steadfast trend in kitchens for a few years now, stone with a lot of character will be making a return next year, with veined marble being the top choice for dramatic and elegant work tops.
Can you ever have too much natural wood? Not in a 2017 kitchen, if the trend predictions are right! Think bespoke cabinets and fabulous islands, all in a rich and natural material.
the market is set to take things up a notch with technology in the kitchen next year, with smart appliances becoming the norm.
Fridges that automatically adjust their temperature settings and remote-controlled cookers that you can programme with your phone are just two amazing developments.
Perfect for family homes, kitchens with built-in snug areas are set to become super popular in 2017. We love the idea of a bench seating area where everyone can convene and socialise while the dinner is cooking!
If you have some fabulous vintage dressers, now is the time to relocate them to your kitchen as extra storage. They even look amazing in a contemporary space, as they offer wonderful contrast to the start modernity around them.
Who doesn't love a range cooker? Nobody in 2017!
Large, chunky ranges with gorgeous spider-burners are no longer reserved for professional chefs, as they also look fantastic in residential properties.
We've seen a lot of copper and rose gold this year and that trend looks set to continue long into 2017, but with other metals added in as contrast. Cast iron, aluminum and brushed steel are all perfect accompaniments.
Adding some extra depth to your kitchen will be a great way to hone in on next year's trends, so think about wall decorations on top of pretty walls. Shelves, clocks and art are all such simple ways to cash in.
We hope you enjoyed our kitchen trend forecasts for 2017. Now, a kitchen trend that doesn't seem to go out of style, is the L-shaped kitchen. Make sure you're well-acquainted with this layout!