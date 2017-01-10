Be the first to know the 2017 kitchen must-haves!

Your browser is out-of-date.

Izelle du Pisanie
Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern kitchen
Who of us don't enjoy getting ahead of the crowd when it comes to any kind of trend, including when it comes to interior design and decoration We sure do, and we have no doubt that you, dear homify reader, can say the same. In fact, we so love being ahead of the curve that we often do our research on what will be popular in the coming season, and today is no different. 

Today, however, we opted to focus on a single room in the house and zoom in on the trends that will reign in this realm. Our pick for the day is the kitchen, that ever-important part of every single home. If you take a look at the forecasted trends now and keep it in mind while planning your kitchen, you can start preparing long before your friends or family know what will be the it-items of the season, and blow everyone away with your fashionable foresight. 

We won't tell anyone where you got your insider info, so let's begin our list of 2017 kitchen must-haves!

1. Built-in everything

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern kitchen
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

For that trendy look of the year, seek out a suite of built-in appliances that reflect your overall aesthetic. When appliances are slim, crisp and unobtrusive, there's no need to try and hide them.

2. One-of-a-kind tiles

Bluebird tiles Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
Reptile tiles &amp; ceramics

Bluebird tiles

Reptile tiles & ceramics
Reptile tiles &amp; ceramics
Reptile tiles & ceramics

Anyone can make their way to a hardware store and grab some plain tiles, but if you really want to make a splash(back) in your kitchen, you need to commission something bespoke. The hand-painted look is going to be huge!

3. Stone with character

Statuary Marble Worktop Stone Age KitchenBench tops
Stone Age

Statuary Marble Worktop

Stone Age
Stone Age
Stone Age

A steadfast trend in kitchens for a few years now, stone with a lot of character will be making a return next year, with veined marble being the top choice for dramatic and elegant work tops. 

4. Bold use of natural wood

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
Tim Wood Limited

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

Can you ever have too much natural wood? Not in a 2017 kitchen, if the trend predictions are right! Think bespoke cabinets and fabulous islands, all in a rich and natural material. 

5. Smart appliances

Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern kitchen
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

the market is set to take things up a notch with technology in the kitchen next year, with smart appliances becoming the norm. 

Fridges that automatically adjust their temperature settings and remote-controlled cookers that you can programme with your phone are just two amazing developments. 

6. Cosy settings

Kitchen Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenBench tops
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Kitchen

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Perfect for family homes, kitchens with built-in snug areas are set to become super popular in 2017. We love the idea of a bench seating area where everyone can convene and socialise while the dinner is cooking!

7. Functional heirloom furniture

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio HBstudio Dining roomDressers & sideboards
HBstudio

HBstudio
HBstudio
HBstudio

If you have some fabulous vintage dressers, now is the time to relocate them to your kitchen as extra storage. They even look amazing in a contemporary space, as they offer wonderful contrast to the start modernity around them.

8. Outrageously cool range cookers

Chelsea Kitchen, Lewis Alderson Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Chelsea Kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Who doesn't love a range cooker? Nobody in 2017!

Large, chunky ranges with gorgeous spider-burners are no longer reserved for professional chefs, as they also look fantastic in residential properties. 

9. Mixed materials

Modern Industrial Kitchen homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue shaker style,oak cabinets,concreto biscotte,brass splashback,belfast sink,industrial,led lights,open shelving,down pipe,farrow & ball,tray cabinet,bespoke
homify

Modern Industrial Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

We've seen a lot of copper and rose gold this year and that trend looks set to continue long into 2017, but with other metals added in as contrast. Cast iron, aluminum and brushed steel are all perfect accompaniments. 

10. Crisp layers

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern kitchen White contemporary Kitchen,white kitchen,modern,modern kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Adding some extra depth to your kitchen will be a great way to hone in on next year's trends, so think about wall decorations on top of pretty walls. Shelves, clocks and art are all such simple ways to cash in.

We hope you enjoyed our kitchen trend forecasts for 2017. Now, a kitchen trend that doesn't seem to go out of style, is the L-shaped kitchen. Make sure you're well-acquainted with this layout!

15 clever storage ideas you'll want to try right now
Which of these trends are you looking to incorporate into your kitchen in 201?

