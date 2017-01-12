Your browser is out-of-date.

12 fabulous rooftop ideas you'll want for your home

Leigh Leigh
Una terrazza tutta da vivere, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Flat roof
Rooftops are often overlooked when it comes to design and architecture, but this should not be the case. In fact, with a little bit of imagination and creativity, a rooftop can be a very savvy space that completely extends your living area and gives you access to views that you otherwise wouldn't be privy to.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 12 fabulous rooftop ideas from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you to transform your rooftop into something far more functional and far more stylish.

These little nifty tips and tricks are also easy to implement and will leave you itching to get started on your own rooftop design and decor.

Let's take a look!

1. A pergola

homify Flat roof
homify

homify
homify
homify

A pergola adds a subtle form of shelter to a rooftop terrace or balcony, while adding a stylish twist to the design. You can also hang plants, lanterns or flowers from a pergola, enhancing the beauty of this space.

Have a look at this article: How to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.

Wood is a great material for a pergola, adding a warm and earthy touch to a rooftpo.

2. A rooftop garden

Wohnungen Bauträger 3D-Visualisierung, winhard 3D winhard 3D Flat roof
winhard 3D

winhard 3D
winhard 3D
winhard 3D

Integrating nature into design and decor is always a great idea, adding subtle and refreshing beauty to a space. A rooftop terrace is no exception!

Add a patch of lawn, some plants, flowers and pots for an inspirational space that makes you feel at one with nature. 

3. Add some colour

Coca Cola HQ Roof Terrace Biotecture Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Biotecture

Coca Cola HQ Roof Terrace

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

Don't be afraid to add some bold and bright colours to your rooftop, like these designers have done. A bright red chair or a gorgeous yellow wall can create a rooftop that really makes a statement. Paired with neutral flooring and green plants and trees, this is the ultimate combination.

4. Outdoor living

Un Jardin suspendu, FIORELLINO paysagiste FIORELLINO paysagiste Flat roof
FIORELLINO paysagiste

FIORELLINO paysagiste
FIORELLINO paysagiste
FIORELLINO paysagiste

While your rooftop will need to feature some durable and sustainable furniture, don't be afraid to go for modern pieces that convert your rooftop into a comfortable and cosy additional living area.

In this image, we can see how circular chairs have been paired with plush cushions, which create the ideal outdoor area for relaxing with a good book or entertaining friends. The cushions can be moved inside when this area is not in use. 

5. Lighting

Una terrazza tutta da vivere, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Flat roof
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Strategically place little lights on your rooftop so that they will enhance the details of the space. Use them to illuminate bushes, plants and flowers as well as create a beautiful soft ambiance that is warm, romantic and appealing in the evening. 

6. Capitalise on the views

homify Flat roof
homify

homify
homify
homify

In South Africa, we are lucky enough to have incredible surrounds, whether we live by the sea, in the highveldt or near the mountains. 

Your rooftop gives you access to the surrounding landscape so allow this to truly be the focal point. With fresh air and sunshine, the views become the ultimate beauty.

7. Wooden floors

Ogród na 2-POZIOMOWYM TARASIE przy penthouse, Ogrodowa Sceneria Ogrodowa Sceneria Flat roof
Ogrodowa Sceneria

Ogrodowa Sceneria
Ogrodowa Sceneria
Ogrodowa Sceneria

Wood is a great material for the flooring of your terrace as it is non-slip and durable, lasting in all weather conditions.

As we can see in this design, it is also classic and timeless and will stay in fashion for many years to come. It works well with any type of furniture or design too!

8. Mix materials

Southbank, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Patios
Urban Roof Gardens

Southbank, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

Introduce raw materials into your rooftop design for a very natural yet edgy and sophisticated look and feel. 

In this image, we can see how a wooden deck complements the large stones that surround it. This further contrasts with the glass railings and the plants and trees.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials

9. Create an outdoor bar

Hipico, Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño
Rhyzoma—Arquitectura y Diseño

Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño
Rhyzoma—Arquitectura y Diseño
Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño

A rooftop is the ultimate place to entertain friends and family—without messing up your home! Why not build a bar area where you can serve cocktails, glasses of wine and cappuccinos? 

You'll have the best view in the city too!

10. A swimming pool

Rendering 3D: residenze in Africa, NLDigital NLDigital Patios
NLDigital

NLDigital
NLDigital
NLDigital

If you have the space, install a swimming pool on your rooftop. This will make the space even more functional and give you a spot to cool down in summer. 

Imagine relaxing in the cool water with views of the surrounds!

11. A braai area

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Patios
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

As South Africans, we love an opportunity to braai outside in the fresh air. Install a braai area on your rooftop for the perfect outdoor cooking area. 

Have a look at these 14 braais you'll want this summer for inspiration.

12. A personal touch

Follaje Sintético aplicado a terrazas , Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Patios
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Just because it's outdoors doesn't mean it needs to be devoid of character and charm. Use this space to allow your personality to show. Add decor elements, cushions and rugs as well as anything else that represents who you are and what you enjoy. 

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll also love these 7 wonderful roof terrace ideas.

Did you find this article inspiring?

