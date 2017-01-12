12 fabulous rooftop ideas you'll want for your home

Rooftops are often overlooked when it comes to design and architecture, but this should not be the case. In fact, with a little bit of imagination and creativity, a rooftop can be a very savvy space that completely extends your living area and gives you access to views that you otherwise wouldn't be privy to.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 12 fabulous rooftop ideas from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you to transform your rooftop into something far more functional and far more stylish.

These little nifty tips and tricks are also easy to implement and will leave you itching to get started on your own rooftop design and decor.

Let's take a look!