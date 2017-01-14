10 tips to give your kitchen a modern look

It's no secret here at homify that your kitchen is crucial to the overall architectural and design success of your home. It's where the essentials of domestic life begin and end – cooking, conversing, and cleaning up afterwards – and so it's a joy to be able to consider your kitchen in the same way as you'd consider the showpiece rooms like your living room or dining space.

This article focuses on the ways you can add a modern finish to your kitchen through the use of glass, chiefly as a material for practical, durable countertops and bench tops, but also as decorative detail and mirror for your other design ideas. Let's take a look at what this material has to offer to your kitchen…