10 tips to give your kitchen a modern look

It's no secret here at homify that your kitchen is crucial to the overall architectural and design success of your home. It's where the essentials of domestic life begin and end – cooking, conversing, and cleaning up afterwards – and so it's a joy to be able to consider your kitchen in the same way as you'd consider the showpiece rooms like your living room or dining space.
This article focuses on the ways you can add a modern finish to your kitchen through the use of glass, chiefly as a material for practical, durable countertops and bench tops, but also as decorative detail and mirror for your other design ideas. Let's take a look at what this material has to offer to your kitchen…
Even the simplest of kitchens can easily be given an ethereal look by the use of glass panelling on the walls, as we can see here where it divides the worktop area from the overhead storage. Not only do the glass surfaces over a bold colour look striking and good, but it also creates interesting effects in combination with carefully installed lighting. In addition, this is a surface that is super practical and easy to clean.
As with the glass walls above, using glass in worktop surfaces will easily impart a sense of style and clean, good looks to your kitchen. By varying the glass used—coloured, frosted or clear—you can create a dynamic look and feel.
In this image, we see an open kitchen and dining room in which clear, durable, tempered glass had been employed in the dining room, while frosted glass adorns the kitchen counter. This is the perfect material to use in the kitchen area, since it will surely come into contact with food and grime, but is easy to clean and scratch-resistant.
There are about five design elements in this picture making use of glass. In this eclectically designed kitchen, the use of glass functions as to diffuse the light across the entire room. We can all agree that this kitchen strikes a harmonious chord regardless of the various diverse components.
The small dining table in this open kitchen has a piece of clear glass to protect the dark wood on the table top, making cleaning up easy and reflect light in the room. This scheme is carried through to the kitchen setting, where a polished red granite work top is complemented with sleek white tiles. The sheen of the natural stone and the ceramic tiles integrates well with the sleek glass on top the dining room, creating a visually resonant space.
This kitchen once again harnesses the reflective qualities of glass to mirror and reproduce the striking pattern of mosaic that frame a large, bright window. Interestingly, this strip of glass only extends half of the depth of he counter, mixing up the rhythm formed by the mirroring surface.
It is important to understand that glass is a mutable material—it takes up and reflects, mimics or transforms many of the elements placed around it, underneath or on top of it.
As in the kitchen design above, glass can be used on top of fine-grained black granite for a durable kitchen work top surface that reflects the brightly coloured and variously patterned tiles above. This injects a playful sense of tradition into an otherwise relatively austere, practical kitchen.
As should be clear by this time, a major advantage of glass as material is its versatility. One of the oldest naturally occurring glasses to be used in design and manufacture, is volcanic glass or obsidian. Natural obsidian doesn't have the durability or uniformity associated with modern glass-making techniques, but the jet-black colour is still an attractive proposition.
The kitchen planner for this design used a panel of obsidian-coloured glass for the island bench, matched by a pair of sleek, modern chairs. Behind it, the bulk of the kitchen is rendered in a complementary palette of charcoal and black, and together a great contrast with the broadly hewn timber of the bench is achieved.
Glass and concrete are both synthetic materials, both ubiquitous in contemporary home design, and both possessed with incredible strength and versatility. The matte sheen of concrete can be the perfect counterpart to the naturally shiny and reflective features of glass.
It's good to remember that glass and stone are both crystalline materials. We can see the salient sense at work when you pair glass with stone in your interior design. We can see an example of this complementary tactic above, and this sleek kitchen perfectly embodies the principle.
Although glass has numerous wonderful qualities, it is also expensive. In his image, the kitchen's rear wall and the counter top appear to be rendered in glass, but are in fact made from acrylic materials that possess its own practical advantages over glass. This option is very cost-effective and very durable.
We hope you enjoyed this article on how to give your kitchen a modern look.