The Mystery Villa in the Mountains

This gorgeous stone villa, located in the heart of Sainte Lucie de Porto Vecchio in France, is built with the views in mind. Designed by Vezzoni Associes, architects based in Marseille, France, this is a house that would work anywhere in the South African terrain, from the mountains of the Drakensberg to the hills overlooking the ocean in Camps Bay.

In this original island location, the house overlooks the bay and is designed to capture the views in every possible room and angle. While modern and stylish, this home is still meant to be a rustic escape into the bush.

Picture family holidays spent exploring the surrounds, swimming in the bay and hiking the trails. Combine this with a modern, getaway home and the answer is an incredible escape from big city lights and bustling traffic into a haven of trees, tranquility and comfort.