The Mystery Villa in the Mountains

This gorgeous stone villa, located in the heart of Sainte Lucie de Porto Vecchio in France, is built with the views in mind. Designed by Vezzoni Associes, architects based in Marseille, France, this is a house that would work anywhere in the South African terrain, from the mountains of the Drakensberg to the hills overlooking the ocean in Camps Bay.
In this original island location, the house overlooks the bay and is designed to capture the views in every possible room and angle. While modern and stylish, this home is still meant to be a rustic escape into the bush.
Picture family holidays spent exploring the surrounds, swimming in the bay and hiking the trails. Combine this with a modern, getaway home and the answer is an incredible escape from big city lights and bustling traffic into a haven of trees, tranquility and comfort.
Despite this villa's rustic look and feel, it is still a beautiful and modern architectural design that is hard to miss in the bush. It's size and beauty is not to be overlooked.
This photograph truly shows its peace and serenity and how well the architecture has transitioned into the environment. It does not look out of place here. Instead, it blends majestically into the trees, providing a safe haven from busy life.
From a bird's eye view, it is clear to see how remote this grand villa is, tucked away amongst the trees, rocks and sand. According to the architects, their intention was to create a house that blended into the surrounds where the walls are made up of natural solid granite slabs that were taken from the original site. This creates a fluidity between the architectural structure and the environment that it is within.
This is further emphasised by the natural tones used for the exterior building.The neutral granite makes up the walls, which have not been painted, giving it one shade of grey. The only other material used for the exterior is wood, which adds a soft and warm element to the design.
Most striking about the aerial view is the long, linear swimming pool that runs through the centre of the house, protruding over the landscape. It adds a sense of luxury and relaxation the otherwise neutral house.
The side angle of the villa shows it's complete immersion in the surrounds, barely visible among the rocks, trees and sand. The architects have truly gone for the rustic look and feel. Their intention? To create a scenario where one arrives in the bush, makes one's way up to the main entrance and is surprised by the beautiful, vast landscape.
While the house is by no means small, it is simple but impressive. A staircase runs alongside the house, introducing visitors to the home itself. Surrounding trees beg to be climbed while rocks entice the climbers and the kids.
Based on the top of a hill, this house is also not incredibly easy to get to. The visitor has to work a little to experience the beauty of not only the house but the views. It takes a bit of effort and a bit of climbing. However, once you've arrived, it is totally worth it.
When you make it up the hill to the top, arriving at this incredible stone villa, the views are the main attraction. What better way to enjoy them than to settle onto a comfortable day bed on the large, sweeping deck?
The day bed is perched next to the long, narrow swimming pool, allowing for a quick dip if need be. More importantly though is that it overlooks an incredibly beautiful region of hills, mountains, ocean and beach. This is a spot to spend the afternoon reading a book, soaking up the sun and taking in the surrounds. If it's too hot in the sweltering summer, a canopy has been erected over the patio to provide shade.
The deck has been made out of wood, complementing the stone house and it's neutral tones. Wood has also been used for the canopy and the railing, complemented by the dark, chocolate brown of the patio furniture and the stark white cushions.
While this is space for relaxing and winding down, it's also a place to be one with nature. Nothing too modern or too elaborate features on the deck.
From the back of the deck, looking out onto the landscape, it's clear to see what makes this position such a comfortable one to be in. Overlooking the ocean, hills, trees and islands, this is tranquility at its best.
Which is why, although minimalist, the furniture used here is still comfortable, stylish and functional.
This is also a space that is designed for peace and quiet. There is no bustling neighbourhood around this house, no place to plug in speakers and music and no distractions. This is all about being one with nature.
The swimming pool is the architectural masterpiece of the villa, suspended over the lush nature below it. The architects have explained that they wanted the swimming pool to be the only feature that decorates the space and for it to give the impression of visually merging with the sea.
From this image it is clear to see that they have managed to achieve just that. They've also managed to create the impression of a basin overflowing into the surrounds. This is the one piece of extravagance that the subtle architecture is allowed, giving swimmers an incredible view but also physically enhancing the views from the house itself.
Lights featured in the swimming pool allow it light up in the evening, creating a warm, watery, blue glow against the backdrop of the sunset. The stone walls of the pool allow it to blend into the nature surrounding it, creating a subtle but beautiful feature on the exterior of the house.
The wrap-around balcony further emphasises the architect's commitment to the surrounds of the house. This allows inhabitants to walk the perimetre of the house without losing sight of the gorgeous views.
The views are also not detracted from here. A subtle wood is used for the balcony floors, which is lined by a wooden railing. This blends into the stone walls and neutral shades of the house, making it part of the granite rock surrounds. The focus is that the design works with the nature it is positioned in.
This photograph also depicts the subtle lighting used around the house, almost in the shape of brass shower heads. The rustic look and feel transitions into every accessory and every feature of the house. This home is the place you want to go if you're trying to escape and regroup. This is the place where manuscripts are written, books are read and inventions are thought up. This is a home for the family and a rest for the mind.
