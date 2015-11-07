Life hacks: household stains

If you have a sweet tooth or if you have kids, the chances are you will have to deal with an ice cream stain, whether its on laundry, sofas or bed spreads. Having kids also means that you may not catch the ice cream stain until it has dried up.

Like all stains, the best thing to do is to deal with it as soon as possible before it dries. Put the stained item into cold water straight away, soaking it for a good ten minutes. If you've only discovered the stain after it has dried, which is very possible in a kid's bedroom, soak the item for longer. A tip here is to only use cold water as warm water will solidify the stain.

If the stain has not lifted in the cold water, then detergent is your best friend. Rub detergent onto the stain and continue to soak. Every few minutes, lift out the item and rub the detergent into the stain.

A stain remover can also be used once this step has been completed for further effectiveness. Apply the stain remover, allow it to sit for a few minutes and then soak the item in the cold water again. Once you are sure that the stain has been removed, you can allow the item to dry.

And then it's like that ice cream never happened.