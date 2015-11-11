Concrete Home Inspiration

This eye-catching concrete home is definitely unusual and unique with not a boring aspect in sight! It takes minimalist and modern creation to the next level with exposed polished concrete walls, which has been used in both the interior and the exterior. The non-traditional brief of this home was met in every way by the design team at DMS Arquitectura in Argentina, making this home not only a work of art but also functional.

The clients here were a young professional couple who wanted a home with a different appeal to it; something uncommon yet exclusively fantastic. This idea was handled perfectly and both the interior and exterior of this home have an attractive, futuristic quality about them. There's no doubt that homes with a dynamic approach such as this will definitely take over as the new age home structure. After all, a home is so much more than a place to live, it is an extension of character.