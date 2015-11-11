Concrete Home Inspiration

This eye-catching concrete home is definitely unusual and unique with not a boring aspect in sight! It takes minimalist and modern creation to the next level with exposed polished concrete walls, which has been used in both the interior and the exterior. The non-traditional brief of this home was met in every way by the design team at DMS Arquitectura in Argentina, making this home not only a work of art but also functional.
The clients here were a young professional couple who wanted a home with a different appeal to it; something uncommon yet exclusively fantastic. This idea was handled perfectly and both the interior and exterior of this home have an attractive, futuristic quality about them. There's no doubt that homes with a dynamic approach such as this will definitely take over as the new age home structure. After all, a home is so much more than a place to live, it is an extension of character.
From this angle of the home, we can clearly see that the large expanded windows on both levels have been included so the inhabitants can admire and appreciate the large outdoor space of the grounds, while still focusing on simplicity and being different and taking risks in architectural design.
The incorporation of a large swimming pool into the extensive garden adds that social and relaxing aspect to this home, while the entire compound is bordered by high walls to emphasise the safety aspect of living at home. The pool is bordered by a pebble garden, making the entire garden area comfortable and welcoming.
This unique contrast of materials and quality compared to other modern homes really adds to the individualistic idea that was aimed for when this home was designed. While the entire home makes use of similar palette tones and natural neutral colours in the simple decor and design elements.
More concrete home design inspiration: Concrete Wonder.
This image of the interior aspect of this concrete home provides us with an uncluttered and unfurnished glimpse of the actual home with its structural integrity as the core focus and no distractions from added furnishing and decorative pieces.
This home shows off the cohesion between form, function and the materials used to make it an ultimately unique and unusual spatial experience. However, while the home is yet to be finished off with furniture, it allows us to appreciate the magnificence of the structure with bare open spaces waiting to be furnished in luxurious items.
The large glass windows and doors allow natural light to pour in throughout the day, while the exposed concrete provides a grey tone and the added wooden flooring further highlights the stylish use of clean and uncomplicated design. The perfectly placed spotlights allow the home to maintain a welcoming atmosphere well into the evening and create a relaxing and intimate ambience.
The futuristic look and design has been fully embraced in the exposed concrete and black metal stairs, providing an almost industrial aspect to this home, but without it looking cold and stark. The space age look is further emphasised by the amount of circular glass holes in the concrete that allow for natural sunlight to enter the home, to add warmth.
Concrete symbolises strength and solidity, which it is evident quite literally throughout every aspect of this home. The minimalist idea may not be something that everyone can embrace and come to love, but in this example it just works so well.
This décor and design has been carried through quite seamlessly from the outdoors, the garden, the living space and now even the staircase. To finish off the stairs a glass glazed balustrade provides a polished look, completing the stairs.
The signature style of this home is certainly its adaptation and embracing of all that is concrete from the outside to the inside of this eye-catching grey toned home. But to see that masterpiece element being included in the design elements within the home, makes it even more fantastic!
This view from above the living space provides us with a glimpse into the social zone of the home, we can appreciate the triple-height ceilings here, which allows this home to remain cool in summer and makes for a truly dramatic art decor designer home.
The custom-made cylinder shaped lighting provides a soft illumination to both the upper and lower levels of the home, but at the same time are also statement works of art that are a potential conversation piece for guests and host alike. Yet the beige tone of the lights adds a touch of glamour to the entire space.
This angle cleverly shows us the inside and outside look of this home from a smart angle. Providing an almost dual view into the inside of the living space where the concrete and natural elements have been embraced so well, while catching a glimpse of the outdoor space too.
Separated by glass doors that open up like a transparent partitioning, this indoor space will have a steady flow of natural light during the day, with options to open the doors for fresh air throughout the day or even just at night. Taking in the cool breeze while enjoying a hot cup of coffee or cocoa, that’s the definition of home.
The indoor area can allow for relaxing in the comfortable space while catching some sun, especially during winter when opening the doors may not be such as viable option. There is something truly homely about a home with an outdoor garden view.
So while this is a smaller version of the larger garden we saw in the first image, it doesn't make it any less functional or full of potential. This mini-garden area will be a perfectly safe place for children to play while parents relax in the home and it's far enough away from the pool, too.
The addition of this grassy area may make the perfect spot for a flower garden or some wholesome home grown herbs for the kitchen could be planted here, there's definitely enough sunlight! How about creating a designated BBQ area for those social events?
Or even having a party outside undercover as opposed to indoors! This way the house remains clean and all the action takes place in one area and guests can enjoy the outdoor area of this concrete designer home, filled with pleasing architectural elements.