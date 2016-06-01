A Small Home with a Big Surprise

This tiny home that was built in the 1950s had all the elements of a truly old-fashioned yet simple home: thick walls, closed off rooms and high ceilings. But it also had so much potential for something greater and more exciting! This house is effortlessly chic in every way yet manages to retain the core ideas and inspiration upon which it was built.

With a few moderate, modern and stylish adjustments to the house plan, this rustic home has seen two worlds and eras combine to make it fantastic and beautiful, while still maintaining the character and charm of a vintage home. Through this upgrade and modest revamp, there is now a synergy between all the rooms, which translates to the enchanting terrace area too and creates a stunning street view. The team at Taller Style Arquitectura in Mexico met their design brief completely, making this old home a designer one!