10 simple ways to create the garden of your dreams

Despite popular belief, planning a dream garden really isn't as hard you might think. Luxurious and comforting garden spaces can be achieved with much less effort than you think. Although an experienced landscape architect would certainly take whatever effort remains away from you in such an endeavour, you might opt to go this one alone in order to expand your skillset and to keep that home improvement budget in check.

We want to help you with your garden design project, so have brought together a list of the must-have items that will add style and grace to your outdoor space. As we at homify are known to do, we want to keep things as simple and requiring as little hard work as possible. After all, you want to enjoy the process, as well as the finished product! Come take a look at our top tips and start planning your new garden today!