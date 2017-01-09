Your browser is out-of-date.

10 simple ways to create the garden of your dreams

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Despite popular belief, planning a dream garden really isn't as hard you might think. Luxurious and comforting garden spaces can be achieved with much less effort than you think. Although an experienced landscape architect would certainly take whatever effort remains away from you in such an endeavour, you might opt to go this one alone in order to expand your skillset and to keep that home improvement budget in check.

We want to help you with your garden design project, so have brought together a list of the must-have items that will add style and grace to your outdoor space. As we at homify are known to do, we want to keep things as simple and requiring as little hard work as possible. After all, you want to enjoy the process, as well as the finished product! Come take a look at our top tips and start planning your new garden today!

1. Consider lighting

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

We all know that lighting can make or break a space and that's true in your garden as well. Even a simple string of fairy lights could be enough to give it a welcoming ambience!

2. Add a fire pit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

You want to know that you'll be warm enough to enjoy your garden, whatever the season, and a brick fire pit is an easy and effective, not to mention stylish, way to ensure that!

3. Upcycling

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

When it comes to adding some character to your garden, upcycling pallets is one of our favourite techniques. Just look how cute these herb planters are!

4. Ensure comfortable seating

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

We cannot implore you enough to not just simply add plastic chairs to your garden! They look awful and are so uncomfortable. Invest in some sociable, comfy seating and you'll use it all the time.

5. Add ambience

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

For simple table lighting, you really can't beat hurricane lamps. They look amazing, won't cost you a month's salary, and will finish off an outdoor seating area perfectly.

6. A pergola—the perfect addition

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Far simpler to build than you might think, a pergola is a must-have for any really stylish garden. Big or small, and painted in whatever colour you like, they naturally lend a finished look to a space!

7. Neat flower beds

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Whatever plants you have in your garden, be sure to keep the beds really neat and weed-free by adding a layer of shingle to the top. Your garden will look as thought it's cared for by a professional gardener when there isn't a weed in sight!

8. Add some serenity

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A garden space should always be somewhere that you can relax, take a few moments and just unwind, so some zen motifs will always go down well. We love the idea of having hidden statues all about.

9. Can't miss a water feature

Kompletter Garten St. Goarshausen, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Modern Garden
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH

Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

When you want to take your garden from nice to spectacular, a water feature is a solid idea that will never fail. From a simple fountain to a luxe pond, anything will work, and if you can add a bridge somewhere too, you're really upping the style stakes.

10. Keep the kids in mind

VICTORIAN, Minik Ev Minik Ev Garden Swings & play sets
Minik Ev

Minik Ev
Minik Ev
Minik Ev

Children love experiencing the garden with you, but gardening is a bit of a grown-up pastime, so how about adding a fun little area just for them? You can create something really beautiful that they will love to make their own, like this pretty playhouse.

See, it's not so difficult to get your perfect garden. Find more inspiration in these: 25 small gardens that are absolutely charming.

Which of these tips are you going to try out in your garden?

