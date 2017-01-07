Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 stone walls that will look amazing in your house

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Stone walls are considered to be a wonderful addition to your home. This interior architecture option will give any house a personal feel, with its impact being more exciting and impressive than normal painted walls. These days, we see stone everywhere in architecture and interior design, and it is a material that can be used with ease and success in modern, rustic or eclectic settings.

If you want to clothe the walls of your home in a modern and fresh new outfit, or update dull paints and wallpaper, a stone wall is the way to go. Some may imagine this to be a difficult task, but we are sure that it can be easily achieved with the right inspiration and advice. To help you in this journey of home betterment, we at homify have come up with a list of 10 amazing stone walls that provides you with a wide range of options to choose from. Join us to take a look…

1. Smooth entrance

Entrance Hall Inside Out Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase entrance hall,sandstone cladding,porcelain tiles,voile,feature pots,focal wall.
Inside Out Interiors

Entrance Hall

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

This modern entrance hall makes a great impression with a combination of neutral and metallic colours, with the stone wall, grey curtains, and a touch of silver in the accessories.

2. Personalised

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Living room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

This room is designed to be a comfortable place to rest and relax. The rich, neutral materials ensures a balance between comfort and elegance, of which the stone wall is a vital constituent.

3. Tablet

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Tablet stone is of a thin variety, and is most often used in walls and decorative feature. The variation in line and tone create a dynamic appearance that is sure to make your home more interesting.

4. Ore

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

In this bathroom, we can see a dark wall of medium-sized and compact stone, which creates a romantic and mysterious atmosphere imitating a cave.

5. Divided by wood

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

This stone wall is wide and so a wooden doorway was inserted to visually divide it and to create a contrast in texture.

6. Antique and decorative

Appartamento in montagna, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Rustic style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Architetto Luigia Pace

Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace

In this bedroom we can see a more decorative arrangement of stone on the walls surrounding the bed. Here, the wall had been further enhance with hidden lighting to divide and illuminate the space. In addition to the stone walls, the simplicity of the furnishings and the rustic element of wood all combine very well to create a relaxing and romantic atmosphere.  

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colour variance

MOLDURAS EN MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Here again we see the use of tablet stone, but with more colour variance and natural light to accentuate it.

8. Cool with wood

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The warm use of wood creates a beautiful contrast to the cool grey stone.

9. Simple stone

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Let The Light In

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

This entrance is the hallmark of the home, and continues outside the front door. You are sure to find few compositions that produce such a level of harmony as we see here.

10. Divided spaces

Majestic Contemporary | BUNGALOW , Design Spirits Design Spirits Patios
Design Spirits

Design Spirits
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

We conclude today's list with this elegant and classic tiled wall which adds elegance to a vacuum.

We hope that you found some inspiration for decorating your home with stone. Now, take a look at the: interior decorating mistakes we all make, but really shouldn't.

A family home extension full of tips and tricks
Which of these stone wall models will suit your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks