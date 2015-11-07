A House That Moves With the Times

Designing a house that encompasses all the classic elements of a home may be a daunting task, but in this feature you will see a fantastic example of how timeless and stylish ideas can be merged with a modern look and feel to create an excellently crafted home in every aspect. This home certainly meets all the requirements in both interior design and exterior structure, while the materials used ensure longevity and durability in terms of quality.

This stunning home is perfectly integrated into the natural environment of the area and uses a mix of natural and neutral tones along with a splash of artistic colour for a vibrant edge. The character and personality of the owner has been taken into consideration by the talented and creative design team at Eikplan Architecten BNA in the Netherlands.