A House That Moves With the Times

Designing a house that encompasses all the classic elements of a home may be a daunting task, but in this feature you will see a fantastic example of how timeless and stylish ideas can be merged with a modern look and feel to create an excellently crafted home in every aspect. This home certainly meets all the requirements in both interior design and exterior structure, while the materials used ensure longevity and durability in terms of quality.
This stunning home is perfectly integrated into the natural environment of the area and uses a mix of natural and neutral tones along with a splash of artistic colour for a vibrant edge. The character and personality of the owner has been taken into consideration by the talented and creative design team at Eikplan Architecten BNA in the Netherlands.
The street view of this home shows an understated yet modern and stylish house that has a neutral palette of grey tones incorporated into the design elements of the doorway, while a darker hue has been used for the roof tiles. From this angle the home seems like a one storey bungalow with a contemporary character, but looks are deceiving here.
While the white plastered walls of the façade seems to hide a secret, the inclusion of so many street facing windows provide a glimpse of what can be seen inside. Allowing for natural light and fresh air to enter into the home.
This elegant home with modern and classic features, uniquely manicured front gardens and a simple yet creative way of adding a footpath leading to the doorway has all the elements of an old fashioned home, but with a unique and pleasant face lift… just wait until you see the view from the garden!
While the front of this house had an old fashioned and elegant appeal, the garden view has an entirely different approach and seems almost futuristic by the shape of the overlapping and sloped roof. It really is marvellously different to other homes, but remains attractive too.
This fantastic modern home with its unexpected features provides us with a glimpse of what a fancy home in the future may look like and with the large comfortable terrace included into the design, spending time outside will become the order of the day.
Just look at the size of the fish pond! Entry to the garden can be made through the hallway or living room and with the partially covered outdoor eating area, this space can be enjoyed regardless of the weather too! Similar hues of white and grey were used in the terrace construction, while exposed grey bricks were added here too, making the design simple yet splendid.
This dining room space has no shortage of fantastic natural light and calming fresh air. The slanted and sloped roof design allows this room to seem brighter, lighter and even more breathable, due to the construction of high ceiling and excellent skylights.
The use of natural light accents makes this room seem like there is plenty of space available while the interior design and decor blend the exterior facets with the interior by use of similar tones and natural neutral hues. The natural wood dining room table fits in well with the overall design of the room too!
The all-white appearance of the walls in the interior of the home simply adds to the artisanal design of the entire home, with a splash of abstract art incorporated into the room. Natural materials of wood and stone have been used in the interior of the home, but it all comes together quite well.
This futuristic looking kitchen is all clean lines and black and white, but it doesn't detract from the homely and welcoming atmosphere present within. The kitchen sees the inclusion of well-designed eye-level appliances that are incorporated magnificently into the design and layout.
While the use of black and white as colour features allows this kitchen to remain ultra-modern, stylish and chic with a well-planned design and layout. The kitchen certainly fits in well with the décor of the rest of the home as similar neutral palettes were used throughout.
The sleek design of the elongated kitchen island has a difference to it too, it is a working area, has an electric stove included too for cooking and a kitchen sink. It also doubles as a breakfast bar and has ample storage space underneath. Against the wall we see all-white polished kitchen cabinets too, making this kitchen small, but very well stocked.
In a different part of the home, we get an idea of what furniture the owner has chosen to complete the look of the entire home. Here we see the hallway with large white storage cabinets included into the design. This gives the home a fresh feel, while smaller storage areas have been added too in a natural wooden hue.
The natural neutral toned wooden flooring provides a homely and inviting appeal to the entryway of this home, making it seem less monochromatic like the rest of the home and more lived in. While natural light flows in from all angles adding to the warmth and cosy feeling.
All decorative pieces such as the pot plant included in the example are white, carrying through that fresh and classic look into the decor as well. But sometimes there may be a splash of abstract art to make for an excellent conversational piece between guests and host.
A staircase is usually hidden somewhere in a house and hardly ever sees the spotlight, but here the stairs are added to the front of the home in full view of guests and is elegantly featured in the hallway of the house, making it quick and easy to get to after a long day at work.
The stairs have been designed as almost floating, while the décor included is clean geometric lines and simple natural neutral wooden toned with white, while silver metal balustrades complete the design, making it polished and modern.
The addition of square shaped lights along the stairs are perfectly placed for night time trips to the kitchen to get that midnight snack, while similar cubed shaped windows have been incorporated into the design along the stairs, allowing for natural light to feature here as well! It would be a fantastic sight at any time of day, that's for sure.