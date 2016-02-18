​A Home of Unexpected Surprises

Join us as we travel to Castelar, near Buenos Aires, Argentina, to meet up with a concrete structure that is clad in pure elegance. A stylish creation by Argentinian firm, Estudio Geya, this supreme dwelling is located on a corner lot spanning 15 x 30m. The young owners of the house contacted the architectural firm and had two basic requests for their house: seclusion from the outside, with only a few divisions separating the interiors. Apart from that, they had artistic freedom.

So, Estudio Geya set out to create a home that had a unique identity, responded to its inhabitants’ lifestyle, and offered modern surroundings. In addition to that, the architects also wanted to offer their clients suitable proportions perfect for stylish living, but also ideal for social entertaining.

Inspiration transformed into hard work, which eventually flourished into perfection. And the end result is this…