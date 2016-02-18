​A Home of Unexpected Surprises

Join us as we travel to Castelar, near Buenos Aires, Argentina, to meet up with a concrete structure that is clad in pure elegance. A stylish creation by Argentinian firm, Estudio Geya, this supreme dwelling is located on a corner lot spanning 15 x 30m. The young owners of the house contacted the architectural firm and had two basic requests for their house: seclusion from the outside, with only a few divisions separating the interiors. Apart from that, they had artistic freedom.
So, Estudio Geya set out to create a home that had a unique identity, responded to its inhabitants’ lifestyle, and offered modern surroundings. In addition to that, the architects also wanted to offer their clients suitable proportions perfect for stylish living, but also ideal for social entertaining.
Inspiration transformed into hard work, which eventually flourished into perfection. And the end result is this…
Adhering to the request of privacy, the architects erected a concrete fence, which not only helps with privacy, but also fits in beautifully with the creation behind it. Boasting a supreme masonry finishing, the wall fence conceals the entire bottom part of the house.
We do, however, manage to glimpse a magnificent mix of greys and creams, with a strong splash of rustic for effect, peeking at us from behind the walls.
Travertine marble coats the top part of the house, which is suspended over the main entrance. Attached to its side is a wide open balcony in the red rustic colour, which doesn't provide much detail as to what else lies in waiting.
We enter the stylish creation. To our left lies the kitchen and dining room, while the living room is on our right. All three areas share a spacious open plan, without any dividing walls breaking the warm energy that radiates from within.
The stone floor adds a strong effect of spatial stability, and joins up exquisitely with the contemporary palette that adorns this interior.
Ultra modern furniture break up the space. We find a clean and smooth design, with strong elements of bright colours grabbing our attention. Natural light streams in from the windows, while modern spots of built-in light fixtures beam down from the ceiling.
Crossing over into the other part of the open plan, we find the culinary corner. Different shades of colour create a chic rhythm, yet still present a pleasant atmosphere. This is, after all, an area fit for entertaining.
A modern kitchen island, clad in warm wood, announces the start of the kitchen. Dinner guests have a choice of assembling at the island, or socialising at the modern square dining table a few feet away.
A staircase of marble and metal leads upstairs, while batches of natural light flows in from the large windows and sliding doors underneath it, superbly complementing the interior space.
Outside, against the wall adjoining the stairs, we find a small patch of garden, dug out in the veranda. A small U-shaped opening from above allows a chunk of natural light to touch down on this small green oasis. This small added element of foliage plays off deliciously against the vibrant red chosen for the balcony.
The window on the left is where the master bedroom awaits, together with its own en-suite bathroom. On the right, we find the hallway, which leads off into the rest of the top storey suites.
Ascending the stairs, we meet up with a tan-coloured marble floor in the hallway. A large portion of glass glazing allows for a fantastic serving of natural lighting to illuminate the hallway. Together with the fair colour palette, space is efficiently enhanced.
With a mechanism that allows the window to twist open sideways, a fresh batch of air (and cool breeze) will be a welcome addition to the top storey.
Where the ground floor had a healthy helping of contemporary décor to adorn its space, the hallway seemingly decided to go for a quieter approach in terms of decoration. But we are not finished with the tour yet. Let’s discover some more.
Through the main bedroom and out through a glass sliding door. This opens up onto the terrace, allowing the owners to have their morning coffee in style on this wooden-panelled deck, overlooking their backyard. The pale travertine marble of the exterior gives a striking contrast against the dark wooden floor, and is further enhanced by the splashes of warm colour floating outside from the bedroom décor.
In addition to a polished wooden surface, the terrace also boasts a few skylights in its floor, streaming through into the ceiling of the living room and allowing for more natural lighting downstairs.
Some contemporary outdoor wall lighting takes care of night-time illumination, making the terrace a prime spot to pull out some cushions and engage in stargazing.
The backyard, ideal for socialising and al fresco fun. Simply slide open one of the many glass doors located in the living room and dining room, and you’re a few feet away from either a dip in the captivating swimming pool, a rest in a poolside lounger, or an outside meal at the patio dining table.
This angle gives us an ideal view of the colour combinations that form the exterior: fiery reds, offsetting a calm and tranquil marble, deliciously balancing with the cool and inviting blue of the pool.
The outdoor socialising area, only this time viewed from the terrace outside the bedroom. Here the prime socialising space is emphasised superbly, allowing us to imagine a multitude of activities to be had here.
Also visible is the lush patch of grass in the corner, for those stressing the need to feel natural foliage under their bare feet after a hard day at the office. So the kids can play on the lawn, while Mom and Dad enjoy a chat and/or a glass of wine on the spacious veranda.
A decent amount of potted plants (in tune with the contemporary style, of course) finish up the décor elements.
The sun has set, but no need to retreat indoors. We have found the ultimate space for our outdoor entertaining, and with such an abundance of outside illumination to light up the fun, who has time to be cooped up indoors?
A dash of modern furniture offers prime options in terms of seating and dining. From this angle, we can see the continuation of space that carries on past the glass sliding doors, into the interior rooms.
But whether we choose to remain outdoors or retreat to the chic insides, one thing is for sure: comfort is guaranteed everywhere, as well as an intimate personality of good taste and stylish décor.