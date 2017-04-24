DIY: How to make your home sexier (no woodworking!)

Elvis Presley said, I'm not trying to be sexy. It's just my way of expressing myself when I move around.

A home should be an expression of sexiness. A home is a place where romance, warmth and love are meant to be nurtured and grown. By making a house sexy from tip to toe, a romantic ambiance can be created throughout.

It's not difficult to create a beautiful, warm, sexy home with a few touches here and there. Think low lighting, comfortable cushions and warm fires. It also doesn't have to be an expensive exercise. With some decor tips and design elements, a house can be turned into a home that would turn any cheeks pink.

By going from room to room, you can make your home more sexy. Each room also creates a new opportunity for beauty, warmth and love.