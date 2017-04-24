DIY: How to make your home sexier (no woodworking!)

Elvis Presley said,
I'm not trying to be sexy. It's just my way of expressing myself when I move around.
A home should be an expression of sexiness. A home is a place where romance, warmth and love are meant to be nurtured and grown. By making a house sexy from tip to toe, a romantic ambiance can be created throughout.
It's not difficult to create a beautiful, warm, sexy home with a few touches here and there. Think low lighting, comfortable cushions and warm fires. It also doesn't have to be an expensive exercise. With some decor tips and design elements, a house can be turned into a home that would turn any cheeks pink.
By going from room to room, you can make your home more sexy. Each room also creates a new opportunity for beauty, warmth and love.
The bedroom is the heart of a sexy home and should look and feel like one. The first place to start is a comfortable bed. This gorgeous bedroom design, by Italian architects Opera s.r.l, is a wonderful example of a comfortable, sexy but low key bedroom. They've managed to convert a rustic loft, into something quite romantic.
Their secret?
Opera s.r.l has made the most of comfortable rugs, warm blankets, cushions and throws to make the bedroom a space of comfort and desire. Low lighting has been achieved through the use of lamps, rather than strong overhead lights. Candles and lanterns can also be added to create this effect. The rugs also mean that the floor is also a spot for cuddling, opening up the entire room.
Another feature of this bedroom is the skylight, which allows for the couple in question to spend leisurely evenings staring at the stars—one of the sexiest past times known to man. A bedroom doesn't have to be expensively designed or feature the latest Egyptian cotton sheets to be sexy. With a bit of love and care, a few rugs and some pillows and it can become a haven for desire.
The bathroom is one of the steamiest places in the house and the perfect place to start when it comes to making your house a sexy home. A bathroom has a shower, bathtub and basin and many other little nooks and crannies that can turn sexy with just the smallest of additions. The most important thing here is to utilise the bathtub, basin and shower as well as all of the nooks and crannies.
Lighting is key here. Use candles, down lights and skylights to ensure that the bathroom doesn't end up bathed in fluorescent lighting. Baths should be taken in soft lighting and no one should be blinded by the light when getting out of the shower. There are also many different types of accessories that can be used in a bathroom including bubble bath, candles, loofah shower and bath sponges, which will heat things up.
A larger shower and a big bathtub also works in a home that is designed to be sexy. See this gorgeous product range of bathtubs and showers.
The kitchen is a place where love can get steamy, where food and passion can be shared and where wine can be sipped.
A clean kitchen is a sexy kitchen. No one wants to kiss over dirty plates or worry about putting their hand in sauce that's dripped onto the counter. If the kitchen features a scullery, then this is the perfect addition to a sexy kitchen as all of the mess and clutter can be put out of sight straight away. If there is no scullery, investing in a dishwasher is a good idea.
Counter tops are the perfect place for a situation to turn sexy after a delicious dinner and drinks. Granite counter tops are beautiful and sturdy but there are a range of other great materials that can work. The designers of this kitchen have used granite to offset the wooden panels that make up the sides of the island as well as the sleek silver appliances and lighting. This creates a clean, modern look and feel.
Lighting is also important in a kitchen. Lights that function with dimmers are a great feature for a kitchen that is designed to feel sexy or romantic. Being able to turn one or two lights off also helps to create ambiance here.
The living room is one of the most relaxed areas in the house, but is the place where sexiness blossoms. Picture toasty afternoons in front of the fire, sexy movies on the couch and take-away food shared over the coffee table.
A soft, comfortable rug is a must in a living room, creating a warm and comfortable environment. Soft, cushy sofas and fluffy pillows also add to the overall sexiness of a living room. Opt for neutral colours that work well with the rest of the décor and design. This living room has been designed around white, beige, cream and grey, which evokes a very relaxed, soft feel.
A fireplace, if possible, is also a wonderful romantic addition to the living room. It creates warmth and a reason to huddle and cuddle together. The designers here have also made use of natural light, giving the room a soft and warm glow.
The smells and scents used in a home can make or break a sexy mood. Candles, fragrances, flowers, incense and perfumes can all help to create the perfect environment for romance and love.
This product from Mandarina Home shows how the packaging of scents and smells can add to the decor and design of a home. This sailor themed packaging works well with the beautiful basket of lavender and the glass candles above it.
Colour-coordinate your scents and smells depending on the decor and design of a room. Opt for large candles in the dining room and smaller candles in the bathroom. Fill the living room with roses. If you even want to go so far as to create your own home spa, this article will guide you on how easy it is.
Relax, unwind and enjoy in a home designed for passion and love.
Accessories are the last but most important part of creating a sexy situation. As mentioned before, lighting is incredibly important because no one feels sexy under too many bright lights or the fluorescent glow of an overhead light. Softer is sexier. Candles are the perfect accessories for any part of the house but lanterns can also be used to create a romantic mood. Notice how this lantern is creating beautiful, cosy shadows on the wall. Lamps and lights that dim are also perfect for the occasion.
Other accessories that add ambiance to a sexy situation are gorgeous quotes and artwork, as seen in this photograph. They add a personal touch to any room. Cushions, blankets and pillows also add comfort and style to a home, keeping it sexy, warm and welcoming.
It's not difficult to make a home feel and look sexy, for any occasion. With a few touches here and there, you'll be ready to go.