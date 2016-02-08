Serenity Inside the Zen House

Modern architecture meets minimalist tranquillity in this Zen House, based in South Korea. Designed by architects OUA, this is the type of house that could easily translate into the South African culture and landscape where Fynbos, jacaranda trees and the Highveld are in abundance.

By working with the natural environment around the house, such as trees and plants, the architects have managed to create an easy flow between nature and the architecture itself. The exterior transitions into a beautiful, minimalist interior where all of the colours and features included are designed to portray the unification with nature.

Despite it's Zen undertones and bare essentials look and feel, the architects have managed to maintain a modern element. This is a home meant to be enjoyed by a large family.