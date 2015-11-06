The Effortlessly Cool House

A home that is magnificent in every single way would certainly be the perfect place to live: it's light, bright and airy with a tasteful décor and simple use of modern elements and materials, as well as understated neutral colours. The interior reflects the exterior with the comfort and style required to make it truly classic and beautiful, while having a level of luxury and careful design layout and décor that makes this home attractive.
Every aspect of the exterior has been planned and well thought out, while the interior décor is excellent in every way, with pleasant and clean lines utilised throughout the home, from the comfortable living room to the divine dining room, stunning modern designer kitchen and even the relaxing bathroom.
This home is everything that represents quality and stylish taste without it being ostentatious or opulent. Splendid views from either level of this double storey home are what finishes off this well designed marvel.
The all-white façade of this eye-catching designer home doesn't make it look any less fantastic, in fact it's this relaxed approach to style and modernity that makes this home even more attractive and spectacular. There's an appeal to a home like this which makes it pleasant on the eye.
The use of black accented window frames creates an almost monochrome effect to this house without it being too overpowering and detracting from the modern design. The large glass windows and doors included in both the upper level and ground level of this home just polishes off the design, allowing for more natural light to enter.
The seamless connection of indoor decor and design and outdoor architecture by Meier Architects in Zurich Switzerland makes this home the well planned structure that it is. Elegance and classic living has never been this modern and stylish and with so much more to see inside, let's take a closer look on the terrace!
A terrace or deck is a part of the home where the outdoors can be enjoyed regardless of the weather. This is a unique part of the home as the sunlight can be taken in along with the fresh air, but with an undercover area come rain or wind you will be protected from the harsh conditions.
This terrace is spacious, with adequate lighting and a comfortable wooden floor taking that homely effect even further to the outdoors as well, this provides a naturally toned contrast to the black and white hues used on the façade, but yet still allows this space to be relaxing.
The size of the terrace is rather generous and makes a perfect place to add some pot plants and an outdoor seating area for those hot summer days with company. Who wouldn't want to enjoy the amazing garden views while soaking up the sun here?
A living room doesn't have to be cluttered and full of nick-knacks and curio items collected while on vacation, this lovely living room is proof that less is more! It's tidy and comfortable with a large, dark L-shaped relaxing sofa included into the design. Everything certainly has its place.
The magnificent floor to ceiling length windows allows natural light to pour in throughout the day, creating a warm and homely atmosphere, while the natural wood paneled flooring adds to the comfort and low-key style of this living room. Making it inviting too!
The use of a rectangular storage area for firewood and a fireplace adds charm to this room, while the neutral beige coloured walls certainly adds to the warmth. All in all this would be the perfect space to come into and just relax and unwind after a long tiring day at work, a place to kick-back and just enjoy the view.
Carrying through the same neutral tones and natural colour palette into the dining room as seen in the image, is definitely not boring, in fact this allows the home to have a synergy throughout, which is quite elegant while being pleasant too.
This dining room is part of the transition area that leads to the kitchen and makes open plan living absolutely divine! The large wooden dining room table is placed directly on a large rectangular rug, this makes the room seem more cosy and even adds to the warmth. The dining room table has enough seating space for six, which makes for a wonderful number for an intimate dinner party.
The overhead lighting situated just above the table will add to the overall ambience and atmosphere of the room, making a dinner party that much more elegant. The natural wooden floors again add that warmth to the room, while being the same palette included in the living room.
This modern take on the spacious family kitchen, leaves nothing to the imagination. It's well laid out, excellent use of colours and materials, perfectly placed appliances and even comfortable breakfast area makes this kitchen timeless.
The darker beige hues used in the counter tops, picks up from the natural tones included throughout the home, while the all-white kitchen cupboards maintain a stylish and tasteful appearance. The silver metal extractor and silver metal bar stools blend with the silver appliances that have been installed for an overall modern and polished finish.
The same natural wooden element comes through to the kitchen as well by means of the flooring, making the entire open plan space from the living room, into the dining room and the kitchen complete. This open plan space was extremely well thought-out in every aspect.
The bathroom here has covered luxury in style in a classic way by including a bath tub for those relaxing evenings after work, to a functional open plan shower for those rushed mornings. The bathroom was designed with the same natural and neutral colour palette in mind and it works so well!
The stylish rectangular floor tiles have an almost wooden look to them, which seems again like the wooden element from the rest of the house was carried through here to, while the shower and far side wall was elegantly covered in neutral toned mosaic tiles, giving the bathroom a splash of modernity without being too extravagant.
The classic white double vanity and ample storage area beneath will ensure that the bathroom remains timeless and exceptionally styled, while the floor-length mirror against the wall and the mirror above the vanity makes the bathroom seem more spacious than it is!