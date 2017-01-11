10 small houses you'll want to move into tomorrow!

Size DOESN'T matter.
Is this a sentence that doesn't sound too familiar? Well, when it comes to the world of architecture and design, a small area is certainly not a problem. In fact, sometimes it can be quite an advantage.
In today's homify article, we are going to show the charm of a small house. You will see for yourself how a limited area for a house is a wonderful opportunity for designers to get creative and innovative. You won't believe the unique and stylish homes that exist, both in appearance and shape. The following designs are incredibly impressive!
So let's take a look at these 10 houses that you'd want to move into tomorrow!
This small suburban house is very delicate and charming in appearance. It is a white building with a dark grey roof, which features skylights and a gorgeous chimney design.
The designers have gone for a country-style design, which is enhanced by the front terrace, which finishes off just how attractive this small house is.
Have you ever seen such a range of textures and tones as in this beautiful container house?
The top-heavy appearance is also very unique, while the the integration of the surrounding nature creates even more of an appeal.
This small, prefabricated house, designed by professionals Build Different uses a variety of different building materials to create a unique charm.
This home features an iron-based framework, which at first glance gives the home quite a masculine look and feel. The glass and wood softens the design however, creating a very modern design.
Black coupled with a red roof, white doors and white frames packs quite a punch! This is a home that you wouldn't forget in a hurry.
This beautiful timber structure is very modern, while the large terrace extends the living space outdoors.
This small house is very unique with a roof that extends into a very unusual shape. Coupled with large windows and a savvy terrace, this home is sure to turn heads.
This two-storey house is small yet functional with the black wooden facade giving it a strong personality. The French windows open the home up onto the garden, creating a spacious and warm environment.
This brick-built house features an extraordinary roof and a spacious wooden deck, which allows the family to truly enjoy the outdoors.
This seaside cottage is very simple, classic and timeless with its white and grey tones. These colours contrast beautifully with the green lawn that surrounds the home.
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love exploring this small house with all of the comforts for a family.