10 small houses you'll want to move into tomorrow!

Size DOESN'T matter.

Is this a sentence that doesn't sound too familiar? Well, when it comes to the world of architecture and design, a small area is certainly not a problem. In fact, sometimes it can be quite an advantage.

In today's homify article, we are going to show the charm of a small house. You will see for yourself how a limited area for a house is a wonderful opportunity for designers to get creative and innovative. You won't believe the unique and stylish homes that exist, both in appearance and shape. The following designs are incredibly impressive!

So let's take a look at these 10 houses that you'd want to move into tomorrow!