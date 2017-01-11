Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small houses you'll want to move into tomorrow!

Leigh Leigh
Pobble House, Guy Hollaway Guy Hollaway Modern houses
Size DOESN'T matter.

Is this a sentence that doesn't sound too familiar? Well, when it comes to the world of architecture and design, a small area is certainly not a problem. In fact, sometimes it can be quite an advantage.

In today's homify article, we are going to show the charm of a small house. You will see for yourself how a limited area for a house is a wonderful opportunity for designers to get creative and innovative. You won't believe the unique and stylish homes that exist, both in appearance and shape. The following designs are incredibly impressive!

So let's take a look at these 10 houses that you'd want to move into tomorrow!

1. A house with a beautiful terrace

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
This small suburban house is very delicate and charming in appearance. It is a white building with a dark grey roof, which features skylights and a gorgeous chimney design. 

The designers have gone for a country-style design, which is enhanced by the front terrace, which finishes off just how attractive this small house is.

2. Textures burst out of this container house

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Have you ever seen such a range of textures and tones as in this beautiful container house?

The top-heavy appearance is also very unique, while the the integration of the surrounding nature creates even more of an appeal.

3. Small prefabricated house

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
This small, prefabricated house, designed by professionals Build Different uses a variety of different building materials to create a unique charm.

4. Glass, iron and wood

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
This home features an iron-based framework, which at first glance gives the home quite a masculine look and feel. The glass and wood softens the design however, creating a very modern design.

5. A black hut

Wee House Show Home The Wee House Company
Black coupled with a red roof, white doors and white frames packs quite a punch! This is a home that you wouldn't forget in a hurry.

6. Modern chalets

Pobble House, Guy Hollaway Guy Hollaway Modern houses
This beautiful timber structure is very modern, while the large terrace extends the living space outdoors.

7. Arbitrary extension

Beach Hampton homify Modern houses
This small house is very unique with a roof that extends into a very unusual shape. Coupled with large windows and a savvy terrace, this home is sure to turn heads.

8. Two-storey house

A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett, Dow Jones Architects Dow Jones Architects Minimalist house
This two-storey house is small yet functional with the black wooden facade giving it a strong personality. The French windows open the home up onto the garden, creating a spacious and warm environment.

9. Bricks

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
This brick-built house features an extraordinary roof and a spacious wooden deck, which allows the family to truly enjoy the outdoors.

10. Seaside lodge

Two Bedroom Wee House - Caithness , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses
This seaside cottage is very simple, classic and timeless with its white and grey tones. These colours contrast beautifully with the green lawn that surrounds the home.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love exploring this small house with all of the comforts for a family.

​This is the ultimate South African family style home
Which small house would you want to move into?

