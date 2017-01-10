Your browser is out-of-date.

25 ways to avoid those noisy neighbours!

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern Garden
We have it all—the dream house, the perfect swimming pool, the ideal terrace for relaxing with family and friends and a modern kitchen that's simply the heart and soul of the home. We've even had a design professional create the most gorgeous bedrooms and bathrooms!

There's just one thing ruining it—the noisy neighbours! They keep us up late at night, distract from our relaxation time and annoy us throughout the day.

So how can we deal with them? 

Well, today at homify, we've put together 25 smart and savvy tips that will help you to avoid those noisy neighbours. Let's take a look!

1. Build a gorgeous wooden fence that keeps your garden private

Rear Garden homify Patios
homify

Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

2. A brick wall can be softened with some lush creepers

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

3. Use your wall to create a multi-functional space complete with an outdoor braai

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

4. Raw materials bring texture and tone to privacy

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

5. Trees not only block out prying eyes but they act as a noise barrier too

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

6. Don't be afraid to build your perimetre wall as high as necessary—it will still look stylish

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

7. Trellis walls can be functional without making a home feel like a prison

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Patios
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

8. Opt for wooden fencing for a very homely and warm design

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD olive tree,ever green,raised flower beds,contemporary garden,concrete beds,red cedar fence,cedar fence,contemporary fence,white and wood,contemporary design
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

9. Bamboo can also make for a stylish and understated design

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

10. A uniform look and feel can pack quite a punch

VILLA FORTE dei MARMI -LU- ITALY, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Garden Lighting
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

11. Paint your perimetre wall for an elegant design

A low-maintenance entertaining space Lush Garden Design Modern Garden
Lush Garden Design

A low-maintenance entertaining space

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

12. A hedge gives you all the privacy and quiet you need while contributing to the gorgeous garden

IJLA - Contemporary Garden, IJLA IJLA Modern Garden
IJLA

IJLA—Contemporary Garden

IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

13. Opt for water features that will create soothing and tranquil sounds

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Extended living space—Manchester

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

14. Allow your perimetre wall to blend into the garden design for a simple look and feel

Wildlife Haven, Cultivate Design Cultivate Design
Cultivate Design

Wildlife Haven

Cultivate Design
Cultivate Design
Cultivate Design

15. An old stone wall can block out sound while giving your home a rustic touch

UN JARDIN CONTEMPORAIN, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

16. Artificial greenery makes for a beautiful design with little maintenance

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern Garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

17. Opt for pale colours for a subtle and earthy perimetre fence

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

18. Parasols can provide shade and privacy

Jardin de ville, Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage Modern Garden
Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage

Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage
Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage
Le Poitevin et Fils Paysage

19. Contrast different coloured wood for a homely and warm exterior space

Outdoor Living, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Outdoor Living

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

20. Ask your neighbours to keep it down or invite them over and make friends!

Rural Garden , Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Rural Garden

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

21. Pair a fence with some gorgeous little shrubs

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

22. An elegant garden can keep your home private and pretty

The Old Vicarage, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

The Old Vicarage, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

23. Sink your garden so that it's away from noise and out of sight

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

24. Simple walls can be the ultimate answer

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

25. Mix up materials to create texture and tone

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Also have a look at these 18 garden fences perfect to copy (and they'll make the neighbours jealous!)

The extension that changed a family's life
Did you find this article useful?

