How much a home extension will really cost you!

Home extensions can be incredibly convenient. They allow us to create more space in our homes or even change the whole look and feel of a house without having to go through the trouble of moving!
Yet for many of us, we may be reluctant to extend our homes because of the costs. It can be a slippery slope and end up costing far more than what we were originally quoted. It can also end up taking longer than we expect, creating quite an inconvenience!
This is why today at homify, we've put together a very convenient article that reveals how much a home extension will really cost. After reading this, you'll be able to face a home extension without any surprises!
Let's take a look!
Around R5 932 per square metre.
According to Stats SA, this is the average cost for a free-standing house, however it depends on a variety of factors. One consideration is that residential construction, including free-standing houses, townhouses and flats, is most expensive in KwaZulu-Natal.
Speak to a design professional and ask them to factor all of the costs into the quote, including the professional fees and the VAT.
Based on the above costs, you can add about 50% extra to the build cost of a single-storey extension. This brings the cost up to about R8 898.
Again, though, it's important to speak to a professional because there could be added costs, including staircases or balconies or terraces.
A kitchen or a bathroom extension can be tricky because you're adding plumping and possible electric wiring to the room. You may also need to damp proof the floors and ceilings as well as make provisions for adequate ventilation and light.
Thus you need to get floor plans drawn up and take into account all of the costs before you begin constructing your extension. However, with the right professional, you can end up with a very modern and savvy addition to your home.
Have a look at these 7 ideas for improving your kitchen on a budget as well as these 18 budget bathroom ideas (to make it your home's star) for inspiration!
Once your extension is built, you need to take into account the furniture and the fittings too! However, this is the fun part.
Get creative with decorating the space, recycling furniture pieces or creating some fun DIY projects for the whole family, such as putting up wall art or using wallpaper to introduce texture and tone to the space.
Make sure that you've built the furniture and fittings into the budget so that your extended area doesn't sit empty once it is built!
Ask your building professional or designer to take into account any additional costs so that you know what to expect from the get go. These may include:
- Your soil type and property conditions, which could lead to more costly construction methods
- Limited access to the area where you want to build the extension
- The site being too close to piping, drainage or gas metres
- Removal of any existing structures
As we've mentioned before, one of the factors that plays a role in construction costs is the province that you live in. Another factor is the neighbourhood. In some areas of South Africa, you will end up paying much more for construction than in other areas. Do your research beforehand!
Speak to your builder and designer about the materials that they will use for building the extension and ask them to recycle materials where possible. It's important to talk through the different material options with them so you can choose an economical design that is durable too.
- Consult a professional architect
- Get a variety of quotes for the job from several recommended builders
- Choose a builder who is approved by the National Home Builders Registration Council
- Get a site inspection done before you begin construction
- Do your research so that you understand all of the terms and phrases beforehand
Also have a look at these 5 smart ideas for home extensions for inspiration.