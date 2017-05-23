Home improvement: How to turn your garage into living space

Some of us like our garage to simply be the space in which we keep our cars. Some of us however, don't even own a car—if you fit into this second category then this little guide might just interest you. Home improvement, let's go!

If your family is growing or if you just need an extra bedroom for guests or a larger living area for entertaining, one option could be to turn your garage into living space.

If you think about it, your garage is a structure that already exists with a roof and walls, which will make it a very adaptable to an interior living space.

This is why today at homify, we've put together some tips and tricks when it comes to turning your garage into living space. Follow these and you'll have a whole extra area in no time!

Let's take a look!