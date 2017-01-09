9 tiny bathrooms you have to copy today!

Often when it comes to small bathrooms, we think that they are very limiting in terms of decor and design. We don't want to overcrowd the space with too many objects, accessories and items. Sometimes we also aren't sure what colours to pick or how to make the space seem lighter or brighter.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 tiny bathrooms that you simply have to copy! Designed by top professionals from around the world, these are great examples of just how much potential exists when it comes to design and decor.

Are you ready to take a look?