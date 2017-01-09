9 tiny bathrooms you have to copy today!

Often when it comes to small bathrooms, we think that they are very limiting in terms of decor and design. We don't want to overcrowd the space with too many objects, accessories and items. Sometimes we also aren't sure what colours to pick or how to make the space seem lighter or brighter.
This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 tiny bathrooms that you simply have to copy! Designed by top professionals from around the world, these are great examples of just how much potential exists when it comes to design and decor.
Are you ready to take a look?
This small bathroom shows just how far a neutral colour palette can take you, creating a very light, serene and appealing space. Use functionality to bring a bit of colour to the space in the form of the tiles in the shower and you have a simple and sophisticated small bathroom.
Lighting can truly enhance a small space, illuminating the different details and designs throughout. Strategically place lighting to create the illusion of depth and space.
Natural and earthy materials such as stone or cement can make you feel like you're stepping into a cave every time you enter your bathroom. Not only is this cosy and serene, but size truly won't matter.
By connecting your bathroom to exterior spaces, you immediately open it up and make it seem lighter as well as bigger. Invest in large glass windows, doors and skylights, giving the room access to the exterior space.
As we can see in this design, it makes the space that much bigger and more functional. It also gives you direct access to your clothes and accessories.
Storage is key in a small, modern bathroom. You want towels and personal products to be stored neatly away so that your bathroom is neat and minimalist at all times.
Opt for a simple bathroom with soft colours and add a few pieces of wooden furniture. This brings a very warm, cosy and earthy look and feel to the space.
In this design, we can see how patterned tiles in the shower bring character and charm to the small bathroom, distracting from the size of the space.
One way to create the illusion of space in a small room is to install a large and expansive mirror. This reflects the room back on itself and makes the space seem that much bigger.
