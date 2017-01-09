Your browser is out-of-date.

9 tiny bathrooms you have to copy today!

Leigh Leigh
APARTAMENTO, MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Minimal style Bathroom
Often when it comes to small bathrooms, we think that they are very limiting in terms of decor and design. We don't want to overcrowd the space with too many objects, accessories and items. Sometimes we also aren't sure what colours to pick or how to make the space seem lighter or brighter.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 tiny bathrooms that you simply have to copy! Designed by top professionals from around the world, these are great examples of just how much potential exists when it comes to design and decor. 

Are you ready to take a look?

1. Simple and sophisticated

APARTAMENTO, MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Minimal style Bathroom
This small bathroom shows just how far a neutral colour palette can take you, creating a very light, serene and appealing space. Use functionality to bring a bit of colour to the space in the form of the tiles in the shower and you have a simple and sophisticated small bathroom.

2. Invest in good lighting

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lighting can truly enhance a small space, illuminating the different details and designs throughout. Strategically place lighting to create the illusion of depth and space.

3. Raw materials

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Natural and earthy materials such as stone or cement can make you feel like you're stepping into a cave every time you enter your bathroom. Not only is this cosy and serene, but size truly won't matter.

4. A touch of nature

homify Modern bathroom
By connecting your bathroom to exterior spaces, you immediately open it up and make it seem lighter as well as bigger. Invest in large glass windows, doors and skylights, giving the room access to the exterior space.

Also have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

5. Create a flow between the dressing room and bathroom

homify Modern style bedroom
As we can see in this design, it makes the space that much bigger and more functional. It also gives you direct access to your clothes and accessories.

6. Plenty of storage space

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimal style Bathroom
Storage is key in a small, modern bathroom. You want towels and personal products to be stored neatly away so that your bathroom is neat and minimalist at all times.

Have a look at this article: take your bathroom to the next level: 6 storage ideas.

7. Wooden furniture

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern bathroom
Opt for a simple bathroom with soft colours and add a few pieces of wooden furniture. This brings a very warm, cosy and earthy look and feel to the space.

8. Patterned tiles

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
In this design, we can see how patterned tiles in the shower bring character and charm to the small bathroom, distracting from the size of the space.

9. A large mirror

Uma atmosfera leve e colorida, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern bathroom
One way to create the illusion of space in a small room is to install a large and expansive mirror. This reflects the room back on itself and makes the space seem that much bigger.

Also have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home.

​Build a charming 300m² prefab house with R1.5 million
Are you inspired by these small bathrooms?

Discover home inspiration!

