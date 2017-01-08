Your browser is out-of-date.

5 facades transformed: you won't believe the difference!

Leigh Leigh
Remodelación casa Brisas del Carmen, FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a before and after project, where something hopeless turns into something quite remarkable. This is even more profound when it comes to architecture and design!

This is why we are delighted to present five facades today, which show just how much potential exists when it comes to decor and design. Each of these were in a very sorry state of affairs before the designers intervened and yet the end results are simply remarkable.

As we explore these five projects, we will see just how impressive top professionals can be. Not only do they know what they are doing but they do it well!

Let's take a look.

1. The depressing exterior

Casa Centenario, Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Minimalist house Concrete Green
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

We all know how important the exterior look and feel of our homes is. It's the first impression that people get of who we are and what our style is.

This home is incredibly depressing, however, with its army-green facade, rusty gate and dilapidated structure. This home is anything but attractive and appealing.

1. Character and charm

Casa Centenario, Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Minimalist house Concrete Yellow
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

Designers Emergente MX have redesigned the entire facade, introducing clean lines and a mix of materials, tones and textures. The front wooden gate complements the geometrical lines and shapes, while splashes of colour introduce character and charm without overwhelming the design.

2. Boring and plain

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern houses
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

This home was grand in size but otherwise very boring and plain with its brown tones and traditional design. This is a home that certainly didn't turn heads, inspire or delight.

2. A show-stopper

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern houses
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

After Cenit Architects intervened, the home took on a refreshing and modern look and feel. The white tones are clean and simple, while the outdoor lights have been strategically placed to add a sense of glamour and glitz.

Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern homes for inspiration for your own home!

3. Lost in translation

Remodelación casa Brisas del Carmen, FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura

FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura

Just because a home is small doesn't mean that it shouldn't be beautiful and attractive. Yet this home, wedged between two houses, is very uninspiring with its peeling yellow paint and grubby stone wall. Even the garden in front of it is untidy!

3. Contemporary classic

Remodelación casa Brisas del Carmen, FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura

FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura

Now this is more like it! The home takes on an edgy and modern look and feel with clean lines, a beautiful garden and a sophisticated look and feel. There is nothing depressing about this facade.

4. Old-fashioned and run down

Remodelación Casa ACV, Neutral Arquitectos Neutral Arquitectos
Neutral Arquitectos

Neutral Arquitectos
Neutral Arquitectos
Neutral Arquitectos

This large home hadn't seen any love or care in quite some time. The brown tones are very boring and plain while the finishes are very old-fashioned. The facade was in serious need of some maintenance and a fresh look and feel.

4. A mix of materials

Remodelación Casa ACV, Neutral Arquitectos Neutral Arquitectos
Neutral Arquitectos

Neutral Arquitectos
Neutral Arquitectos
Neutral Arquitectos

The designers renovated the entire building, introducing different materials to bring tone and texture the facade. This is not only modern and magical, but it's a design dream.

Again, we can see how outdoor lighting makes all the difference!

5. A direct before and after

Para los fans del Antes y Despues, Verde Urbano Arquitectura Verde Urbano Arquitectura
Verde Urbano Arquitectura

Verde Urbano Arquitectura
Verde Urbano Arquitectura
Verde Urbano Arquitectura

In this project, by Verde Urbano Architects, we can see a direct comparison between an old, yellowing facade and a brand new, modern white facade. Can you even believe that this is the same house?

This is a great example of how far some maintenance work can go as well as how important it is to repaint your home every so often as well as give it some modern touches regularly.

Also have a look at these 7 tips for maintaining a tidy house.

Clean your home in no time with these tricks
Are you impressed with these transformations?

