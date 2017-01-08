5 facades transformed: you won't believe the difference!

There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a before and after project, where something hopeless turns into something quite remarkable. This is even more profound when it comes to architecture and design!

This is why we are delighted to present five facades today, which show just how much potential exists when it comes to decor and design. Each of these were in a very sorry state of affairs before the designers intervened and yet the end results are simply remarkable.

As we explore these five projects, we will see just how impressive top professionals can be. Not only do they know what they are doing but they do it well!

Let's take a look.