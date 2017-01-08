Your browser is out-of-date.

Clean your home in no time with these tricks

Leigh Leigh
Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
After the holiday rush, we all know how quickly our homes get dirty, disorganised and in disarray. People come and go, kids leave items lying around and it can be simply exhausting trying to keep each room neat and tidy.

Not to fear, today at homify, we have put together a variety of tips and tricks that will teach you how to clean your home in no time. These are easy little tasks you can do everyday that won't overwhelm you, but will ensure your home is presentable and ready for guests no matter if it is day or night.

Most of us take pride in our homes and like to have beautiful decor while maintaining a functional home. Some of us may even have had a design professional who has helped us with architecture and design. We don't want to ruin all of this hard work by having a messy and untidy space.

So let's see how we can clean our homes in no time!

1. The garden: 20 minutes

woning te Overijse, hasa architecten bvba hasa architecten bvba Modern houses
For South Africans, the exterior of a home is just as important as the interior of the home. Spend 20 minutes a week on your garden and you'll instantly improve the look and feel of the facade and the house itself. Mow the lawn and prune your bushes and the results will be immediate.

2. Invest in storage space: 5 minutes

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
If you have adequate storage space in your home, the entire space can look neat and tidy in less than five minutes. Keep coats, jackets and shoes stored in their rightful cupboards and drawers and ensure only the most necessary and functional of items are on display. Minimalist design can be key to a neat home!

3. Invest time in the living room: 25 minutes

Habitation Privée Vieux-Lille, mayelle architecture intérieur design mayelle architecture intérieur design Modern living room
The living room is the area where you usually entertain guests, friends and family so this is the space that you want to look the most pristine. Give the rug a vacuum once a week, fluff the cushions and wipe the surfaces. This is another area where storage space is key, allowing you to keep anything messy such as cables, chargers or remote controls stored neatly out of sight. 

4. Give the kitchen a scrub down: 30 minutes

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
The kitchen is an area that you need to invest a little bit of time and elbow grease in. Clean cutlery, crockery and utensils as you use them so that your sink doesn't end up piled high with dishes. Or invest in a dishwasher where anything dirty can be stored and cleaned neatly out of sight and out of the way.

It's also a good idea to mop your floor and clean your surfaces at least twice a week, keeping the are hygienic and clean.

Have a look at these 8 tricks to keep your kitchen counters clutter-free!

5. Air out the bedroom: 20 minutes

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Your sleeping area should be a refreshing and organised space that envelopes you in warmth and serenity after a long day. One of the quickest and easiest ways you can make sure that it remains so is to make the bed as soon as you get up in the morning as well as open the curtains and windows, letting fresh air flow in throughout the day. 

It's also a good idea to wash your linen at least once a week and give the rug a vacuum, getting rid of any dust or hair.

6. A dry and organised bathroom: 15 minutes

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
Your bathroom can look neat and tidy in a matter of minutes if you're smart about it. Hang up damp towels straight after using them and open up the windows and doors to allow moisture to evaporate. Drying the floor if it's wet also helps, creating a squeaky clean space.

Storage can also be very beneficial in this area. Invest in shelves, drawers and cabinets where personal products can be stored neatly out of sight. You don't want your counters and sink cluttered with toothpaste and make-up!

7. A tidy terrace: 5 minutes

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
Your terrace can be pristine in no time if you have a good, outdoor broom or brush that allows you to sweep away dust and leaves. Also make sure to water your plants regularly and give your outdoor furniture a wipe every few weeks.

8. Regular checks: 10 minutes

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style dining room
If you spend 10 minutes everyday making sure that items are in the right place, that the cushions are fluffed and that the surfaces are clean, you can maintain a tidy home throughout the year. The trick is not to let the little things build up because then cleaning can become very overwhelming.

Have a look at these 7 habits to make sure your home is always clean for more inspiration.

Did you find this article helpful?

