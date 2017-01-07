10 cheap kitchens that will make you green with envy

When the budget is a little bit tight, it's really important to be smart and savvy about home design and decor. Having a clear idea of what you want in your kitchen, right from the beginning, will save you a lot of expense and hassles.
The problem is that many of us think that because of limited space and budget, we can't have the kitchen of our dreams. This is not the case, however. In fact, today we are going to show you just how wrong you are.
Today at homify, we have put together 10 great kitchen designs that will inspire and delight, showing you just how easy it is to build your ideal kitchen and on a shoestring too!
Steel or chrome furniture and appliances are very popular when it comes to modern designs, but in this image, we can see how by adding two colours to the space, some real personality can be added to the kitchen.
Going for two bright colours like this works if you have neutral furniture—you don't want too many tones and textures to clash.
Wood is a very classic choice and won't go out of style due to its durability, flexibility and of course, good looks.
This is an investment worth making. Opt for beautiful, dark wooden cabinets and contrast them with different shades in the form of the flooring and the walls. The rest of the kitchen should also feature lighter tones to make the space seem bigger and more appealing.
The correct lighting can make a huge difference in a kitchen design, especially when it comes to natural light. Opt for lots of windows, transparent doors and even skylights to create a homely, warm, light and bright kitchen space.
Many people are afraid to choose the wrong colour when they build their kitchen. As we can see in this design by professionals Iroka, you don't have have to fear strong colours, you just have to know how to use them.
This design shows how well strong colours work with grey tones, adding depth and character to the space. The red veneer cabinets are very striking but not too overwhelming.
Using natural materials in the kitchen has become a very popular trend.
Create a kitchen without painting the wood or plastering the concrete and you'll create a rustic and appealing space with an earthy look and feel.
Many people love the idea of having a large kitchen, but sometimes you need to use this space for other uses too. Don't let this put you off!
In fact, as we can see in this image, joining your kitchen with your laundry room or dining area can make for a very multi-functional and trendy space where everything works together in harmony.
Every detail should be taken into account when it comes to designing our kitchen, including the handle of our cabinets.
Today, it is very popular to use light tone handles to create contrast with the tone of the furniture. Whatever you go for, make sure it enhances the beauty of your kitchen space.
Don't be afraid to be different or try new things. In fact some unique furniture or decor elements can bring a much more dynamic or creative touch to your kitchen.
In this image, we can see how the decorators used beautiful, white painted steel chairs to work in harmony with black, ceramic tiles. The white cabinets and uniquely shaped lamp bring an edgy addition to the room. The focal point, however, is of course the yellow features.
If you live in a small apartment, you don't have to give up on exclusivity and elegance. In fact, you can design a kitchen on a budget, which looks like it comes out of a mansion.
We suggest opting for light shades, which will make the room look more spacious and fresh. You can also chat to a carpenter about designing cabinets that fit into the kitchen area more snugly.
If you are someone with a much more daring style, don't hesitate to translate it into your kitchen.
In this image, we can see how the designers have created a very modern atmosphere with smooth, shiny surfaces and touches of slick steel. The lighting enhances every detail and feature.
The colourful breakfast bar is the star of the show however, creating a space for the family to gather around as well as subtly separating the kitchen from the rest of the home.
