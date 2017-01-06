10 beautiful ideas to decorate your entrance!

The entrance hall of a house can be charming, even if it is small. Many people don't pay attention to this area of the house because they believe that because it is tiny, there are no viable ways to decorate it. However, there is always an option! One example is to paint the walls a different colour so that the space seems much bigger and more expansive.

Remember that an entrance hall, no matter how small, acts as the filter to the most private parts of the house. It's the space where you can receive visitors and thus is the first impression that people will get of your home, your style and your tastes.

This is why today at homify, we are going to give you 10 ideas that will allow you to take advantage of your entrance. You won't look back!