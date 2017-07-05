Landscaping: 9 steps to your own backyard pool

Building a pool in your own backyard isn't exactly easy, but if you follow the right steps you can save money and get a beautiful result.
Who doesn’t desire a pool in their backyard? Whether for exercise or relaxation, a swimming pool is an excellent addition to any garden.
With this in mind today we’ll be guiding you through the process of building a pool in your patio or garden by examining the work of pool and spa professionals, Hesselbach GmbH.
So let’s get started, and take a look at the nine necessary steps you need to take in order for your pool construction to go swimmingly.
As you would expect, the first step is to dig the hole. This may take a day or two, and the machinery involved should always be operated by a trained professional.
Once the excavation is complete it’s time to compact the terrain. To achieve this you will need a special machine that compresses the bottom of the excavated ground. Again, this task will take about a day or two.
At last the construction can begin, as the next step is to install the walls of the pool. The walls are made of plates which are then covered with an insulating film that prevents the water from seeping into the ground.
Once the walls have been finished, the floor is filled with cement forming the base for the pool. This is one of the most important stages of construction.
Once the cement is ready a special coating film is applied that holds the water inside the construction and prevents water leakage.
Or rather, tests to ensure the pool is fully ceiled. The pool is filled and left for a couple of days to be sure that no water is escaping.
Great! The pool is water tight. Now it’s time to design the area surrounding the pool. For that, there’s nothing better than wooden decking.
The pool itself is almost ready, now all we need to do is complement the area with furniture and a good lighting system.
Finally the hydraulic system has been installed that keeps the pool clean, and voila! There’s nothing left to do now but enjoy you’re new pool.
We hope this has given you an idea of the pool construction process, but of course you shouldn’t attempt to construct a pool on your own without professional help. However, if you’re seeking to spruce up your garden space we have a great DIY project for you!