Stylish carcass furniture for the living room

Carcass furniture is defined as the body of a furniture piece designed for storage, as a chest of drawers or wardrobe, without the drawers, doors, hardware .

Essentially carcass furniture adds a modern and eclectic twist to the living room or any other space in the house, exposing the contents of a furniture piece designed for storage. Traditionally, these furniture pieces have been designed to hide the contents with doors and drawers but today, there is something beautiful in being able to see within these spaces.

There are many different designs and pieces when it comes to carcass furniture and each can add a whole new dimension to the look and feel of a living room. From bookshelves to coffee tables to wine racks, this kind of furniture is revolutionising space and design in the home.