Soak up these fancy bathroom ideas!

Having a fancy bathroom in your home doesn't have to break the bank—simple adjustments can have big results and give the impression that a professional was somehow involved. These modern and edgy ideas can create a peaceful and attractive new age bathroom without being too outlandish and cool colours that will accentuate the space.

The first step is to decide which part of the bathroom needs a face lift, or even if a more substantial overhaul is called for. Next, is to examine your options: simple textile upgrades can make the world of difference, while feature lighting can dramatically improve a space for relatively little outlay, both in terms of finance and effort.

How about incorporating some art, black and white photos or even just a splash of bold colour? Or perhaps contemporary tap fittings and towel rails might provide just the change you need!