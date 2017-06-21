Home improvement: how to build a deck in 3-steps

If you've got a beautiful outdoor space perfect for a deck, why not get out there this weekend and build one yourself… you might be surprised at how easy the woodworking element actually is.

When it comes to sprucing up the exterior surface of a house, we are quite spoiled for choice: garden features, a swimming pool, fencing, etc. But how about an element that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, which can also enhance the value of your house and property (should you decide to sell)?

We are, of course, referring to a deck – that delightful touch that can beautify a home while also providing a comfortable outside spot for relaxation.

To inspire you (and treat you to some visual beauty), we’ve selected three examples of wooden decks that have severely enhanced their relevant properties’ looks and value – and we’re going to be taking a step-by-step look at how they were constructed.

Let’s take it away!