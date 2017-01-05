10 beautiful entrance ideas to surprise your guests

Making a good first impression makes all the difference, throughout life. This goes for our homes too! The design and decor of our home sums up who we are and depicts our interests and experiences.

The first place that anyone will really get to experience who you are and get a taste of what your home looks like is the entrance hall. This is the first point of contact for visitors. Thus it needs to represent comfort, personality and our own style. It should also be functional as well as warm and inviting.

This is why today at homify, we have brought you 10 beautiful examples of entrance hall decor and design. These are a range of ideas that represent just how many options there are available—from the most simple to the most sophisticated.

As we explore these beautiful options below, from top professionals from around the world, you are bound to find one that you identify with.

Follow us and get inspired!