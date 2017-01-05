10 beautiful entrance ideas to surprise your guests

Making a good first impression makes all the difference, throughout life. This goes for our homes too! The design and decor of our home sums up who we are and depicts our interests and experiences.
The first place that anyone will really get to experience who you are and get a taste of what your home looks like is the entrance hall. This is the first point of contact for visitors. Thus it needs to represent comfort, personality and our own style. It should also be functional as well as warm and inviting.
This is why today at homify, we have brought you 10 beautiful examples of entrance hall decor and design. These are a range of ideas that represent just how many options there are available—from the most simple to the most sophisticated.
As we explore these beautiful options below, from top professionals from around the world, you are bound to find one that you identify with.
Follow us and get inspired!
In this example, we can see how the front door opens up onto a gorgeous, long and thin carpet that runs along the hallway. This leads people into the home and enhances the sense of welcome and warmth.
To further enhance the comfort and functionality of this space, two blue armchairs and a funky mirror have been placed along the wall. These all bring a sense of modern and savvy style to the space.
Pieces of furniture in a retro style are trendy and can really change the entire look and feel of a space. In this entrance hall, we can see how a small yellow dressing table becomes the focal point of the space, bringing a touch of creativity and cheerfulness to the area.
If you aren't sure how to introduce warmth into your entrance design, wood is always a safe and easy bet.
In this image, you can also see how the design is enhanced by the different levels of the entrance hall, which is adorned with gorgeous, patterned tiles. The wooden doors and window frames bring a very pleasant touch to the space.
Colours greatly influence the moods, evoking certain emotions and sensations.
In this entrance hall, we can see how the light green tones enhance the white finishes, while bringing a very fresh and cheerful touch to the space. It also enhances the natural light that flows through the house, from the living area to the bedrooms.
Objects are great for expressing preferences and exposing important personal experiences such as travels and adventures.
In this entrance hall, a long set of shelves was installed to put books and small decorative objects on display—a great design trick. On the walls, framed maps have been used to bring a very unique design to the space, which is significant to the family.
Lights combine beauty and functionality to make spaces even more pleasant. In this project, the entrance hall is very stylish, with a beautiful ambiance thanks to the modern and elegant lighting that drops down from the ceiling.
The custom of taking off shoes when arriving at a home is very common in several countries.
In this home, we can see how a modern yet simple shoe rack has been placed in the entrance where shoes can be stored. On the wall, there are small hooks with round designs that easily allow for the organisation of coats, hats and scarves.
Flowers are easily the most beautiful and simple way to enhance the entrance hall. They immediately create a much more pleasant and welcoming atmosphere that smells great too!
In this image, we can see how the beautiful, light-coloured roses are neatly arranged in a wicker basket. They blend beautifully into the classic style of this entrance.
You don't need a lot of objects to achieve a beautiful form of decor. A simple corner table, a vase of flowers and a lamp creates a practical and stylish design that never goes out of style.
Finally, we come across this very chic and beautiful entrance hall. The classic sofa brings a homely and creative touch to the space and creates a place where people can sit while they wait.
The background features two carefully selected paintings and two lamps, which have been organised with perfect balance. This is a very welcoming entrance worthy of awards!
