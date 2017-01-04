This makeover makes a tiny balcony feel huge

For South Africans, we all know how important it is to make the absolute most of any space that gives us access to fresh air and sunshine. Especially in the warm summer months and with our beautiful landscapes and views, we need to make the most of balconies, terraces and gardens.
Yet often balcony spaces, especially if they are small, get overlooked in design and decor. These areas get used for storage or a few old plants. They are not maximised to their full potential!
This is why we are delighted to bring you this project today, by design professionals Studio Earthbox. They renovated a long balcony, giving it a complete make-over. This project is a great inspiration for how much can be done with a balcony area, even if it is quite small.
Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can see just how long this balcony is, providing more than enough space for a multitude of functions. Yet with its old wooden flooring and row of pot plants running along the perimetre, the space isn't very modern or savvy.
The residents have placed some chairs and a table out here, allowing this space to be used for afternoon cups of tea or even meals under the stars, but the potential of this area isn't being capitalised on in any way, shape or form.
The pale, boring walls and chipped paint do nothing to enhance this space.
From this angle, we can see that the residents are guilty of using the balcony to store unattractive items such as ladders and toys. This is not an efficient use of this beautiful outdoor space!
There is also a colourful wooden table and chairs out here for the kids, but the colour scheme doesn't work and all of the elements look mismatched.
The row of plants along the wall are also very boring and plain. This is not a space you would feel inspired by!
Now this is a space you would feel inspired by.
The designers have replaced the old wooden flooring with AstroTurf, which immediately injects this space with life and soul. The great thing about this material is that it requires no maintenance, while transforming an area into a beautiful, green haven.
What's more is that AstroTurf is really affordable too and doesn't need any watering, trimming or sunshine. This means that it looks neat, tidy and of course, a dazzling green, at all times of the year.
Have a look at these 12 great ways to decorate with AstroTurf for more inspiration.
Gone are the boring pot plants lining the wall. The designers have introduced variety, colour and charm into the space in the form of pots, stools and flower beds. The different patterns and colours truly enhance this space, without overwhelming it.
You'll also notice that there is a much better garden strategy here. The designers have played with different levels of height to bring variety into the space. This makes the greenery look more thick and lush.
Tip: Don't be afraid to mix together different coloured pots and flower beds as well as different patterns. They can all work together to create a gorgeous look and feel.
The designers have really played with height and space, as we can see from this angle. They've used an old ladder to create shelves where pot plants can be put neatly on display. There is also a vertical garden, which extends up the far wall. This allows for a beautiful sense of greenery, while taking up very little floor space.
Vertical gardens are a must for any small area, injecting it with new life while taking up minimal room. Have a look at how you can create and plant a vertical garden.
The walls have received a fresh coat of paint, renewing this space. It's amazing what a lick of paint can do!
The same furniture has been kept for this outdoor area, placed on a little square of the original flooring. This creates the feeling of a little terrace in the middle of the garden and brings a lovely rustic touch to the space.
The designers have used white pebbles to create contrast and texture in the outdoor space—a great tip!
Couldn't you imagine relaxing out here, as if you were in the middle of a forest?
From this angle, we can see how the new and improved balcony physically and aesthetically extends the living area while breathing new life into the home design.
This is a far more appealing space to look at and spend time in than the previous design!
If you have a functional and stylish balcony, your home is also likely to feel more spacious and homely, as we can clearly see in this image.
