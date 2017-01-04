This makeover makes a tiny balcony feel huge

For South Africans, we all know how important it is to make the absolute most of any space that gives us access to fresh air and sunshine. Especially in the warm summer months and with our beautiful landscapes and views, we need to make the most of balconies, terraces and gardens.

Yet often balcony spaces, especially if they are small, get overlooked in design and decor. These areas get used for storage or a few old plants. They are not maximised to their full potential!

This is why we are delighted to bring you this project today, by design professionals Studio Earthbox. They renovated a long balcony, giving it a complete make-over. This project is a great inspiration for how much can be done with a balcony area, even if it is quite small.

Let's take a look!