From miserable to a hotel style bathroom

Today, we are going to witness how a hopeless case can be revived! No, we aren't talking about the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy or The Walking Dead. We are of course talking about architecture and design!

This apartment was in a very miserable state before design professionals Auraprojekt intervened. They've taken this run-down, old-fashioned and barely habitable home and turned it into something quite extraordinary.

As we explore the before and after images of this home, you'll be amazed at how much potential exists with the right designer, a bit of creativity and a lot of patience. This is also a great example of how a home doesn't have to be completely torn down in order to be reformed.

Let's take a look!