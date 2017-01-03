From miserable to a hotel style bathroom

Today, we are going to witness how a hopeless case can be revived! No, we aren't talking about the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy or The Walking Dead. We are of course talking about architecture and design!
This apartment was in a very miserable state before design professionals Auraprojekt intervened. They've taken this run-down, old-fashioned and barely habitable home and turned it into something quite extraordinary.
As we explore the before and after images of this home, you'll be amazed at how much potential exists with the right designer, a bit of creativity and a lot of patience. This is also a great example of how a home doesn't have to be completely torn down in order to be reformed.
Let's take a look!
Now this is not a bathroom that would bring you tranquility or serenity!
This bathroom is packed with all sorts of buckets, mops and cleaning products. There isn't even room in the tub!
A bathroom is meant to a be a place where you can relax for a bit on your own, prepare for the day or wind down after a long day. This room would just bring you stress!
The renovated bathroom is simply extraordinary.
The designers have changed the whole look and feel of the space, making sure that they make the most of absolutely every inch. They've employed a minimalist design, with a predominately white look and feel. The stark white tones or softened slightly with warm brown tiles.
The modern features in this room have completely updated it while the large mirror that runs along the entire length of the wall creates a space that seems that much bigger and more expansive.
The living area was very cramped and outdated with far too many decor objects, accessories and furniture pieces in it. There is no flow.
The finishes are also very old-fashioned, which makes us feel like we are in our grandparents' home!
Yet, there is a lot of potential in this space thanks to the natural light that flows through.
Now this is a living room and dining room that we could get used to!
The designers have mixed styles here, going for a minimalist look and feel with contemporary touches and a dab of industrial chic, thanks to the exposed raw brick wall.
Everything in this space is functional and necessary, while everything else has been stored neatly out of sight.
Do you see how effective it can be to combine raw materials including wooden floors and a brick wall, with simple, neutral tones?
The trendy lights that hang down from the ceiling are a great example of how functionality and trend collide.
The kitchen doesn't look like its possible to cook in, let alone make a cup of tea.
The walls are grubby, there are dirty dishes and plates everywhere and the appliances look like they may explode at any moment!
This kitchen was in serious need of a renovation. Your kitchen is one room in the house that you do need to update quite regularly because of how quickly trends and technology change.
This kitchen now features sleek, white colours, beautiful warm wooden counter tops and finishes and plenty of storage space to keep everything neatly out of sight.
Storage space is key in a kitchen as it allows your cooking area to be organised and tidy at all times. This keeps the counters bare of anything that isn't functional, which makes for a much more appealing space when it comes time to whip up a feast.
Your kitchen is the heart and soul of the home so don't be afraid to invest in some smart technology and appliances. A television can be a great addition too!
When you step into you bedroom, you are immediately meant to feel relaxed and at home. In this bedroom, all you feel is that you should run in the opposite direction!
The cracked walls, old furniture and smudged mirror don't make for a very warm or welcoming space. Unfortunately not even the little vase of beautiful flowers can salvage this space.
This outdated dressing table is also littered with personal products, which isn't good for when guests visit!
This modern and sophisticated bedroom is one that would proudly be on display!
Again, we can see how white tones dominate as well as how a few carefully selected pieces of artwork create a subtle yet elegant touch.
The main attraction of this room, however, is the large mirror that covers the wardrobe. This creates a feeling of space, while allowing the residents to have a look at their outfit before they leave the room—very modern and sleek!
