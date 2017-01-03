A modern home that's pretty but safe and secure

As South Africans, we know how important it is to have a stylish and modern home that is safe and secure too. We want to sleep peacefully, knowing our cars won't get broken into, our televisions won't be stolen and that our kids are protected.

With the festive season around the corner, there is another very important element that plays a role when it comes to South African architecture and home design: entertainment. We want wide, open spaces with plenty of light and fresh air, we can have friends and family over for braai's, pool parties and celebrations.

This is why we are delighted to bring you a home today that any South African would love, designed by professionals ARKI3D. This home integrates all of these concepts, resulting in a gorgeous home that you simply have to see!

Let's take a look!