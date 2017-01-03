A modern home that's pretty but safe and secure

As South Africans, we know how important it is to have a stylish and modern home that is safe and secure too. We want to sleep peacefully, knowing our cars won't get broken into, our televisions won't be stolen and that our kids are protected.
With the festive season around the corner, there is another very important element that plays a role when it comes to South African architecture and home design: entertainment. We want wide, open spaces with plenty of light and fresh air, we can have friends and family over for braai's, pool parties and celebrations.
This is why we are delighted to bring you a home today that any South African would love, designed by professionals ARKI3D. This home integrates all of these concepts, resulting in a gorgeous home that you simply have to see!
Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see how the designers have brought together a mix of materials to create a stylish and elegant look and feel. The sandy tiles and dark wooden gate and finishes make for an earthy, subtle yet very aesthetically appealing design.
This is also a design that promotes safety and security, without leaving the home looking like it's a prison. The high walls and large gates ensure that vehicle and pedestrian access is monitored.
The pedestrian entrance is very sleek and savvy, with a covered area where guests can wait for the door to be opened. Remember that the entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so don't be afraid to play with functional elements to create style and trend. Don't you love how the designers have used the roof of the entrance to bring in some dynamic shapes?
We all know how important it is to keep our cars safe as well as protected from any extreme weather conditions. This is why we are so delighted by this double garage, which features all the protection a car could possibly need. Yet the sides are open, still allowing the cars to be on display.
Again we can see how earthy colours and raw materials make for a very appealing exterior look and feel.
The home itself spills out onto a back garden and terrace that are designed purely for entertaining.
Here we can see how the terrace features more than enough space for braai's, lounging around, enjoying lunches or even just sunbathing. There is also enough room for the whole family—and some. Couldn't you imagine hosting parties out here?
There is one section of the terrace that is covered by the roof that extends outwards. This is great for catching some shade! There is also umbrella, which looks stylish but adds functionality to this area too.
Tip: Invest in durable furniture for a space like this, which will last in all weather conditions.
The swimming pool is the star of the show, however!
Spreading almost across the entire property and lined with classic, beige tiles, this looks like a holiday resort. There are plenty of umbrellas and sun loungers for family members and friends to feel like they are coming to a holiday resort too!
The palm trees further enhance the look and feel of this space, bringing a gorgeous tropical touch to the design.
Here we can see how the terrace and swimming pool work together, creating one large entertainment area. There is also space underneath the terrace, which can be used for functions.
The designers have really made the most of the space available to them, creating a safe and secure home with a large, multi-functional backyard. Why would the kids want to go anywhere else with a home like this?
You'll also notice that there is a very clear pathway running down the middle of the property, which provides people with easy access to the home, the swimming pool and the terrace—a great feature!
If we have a look underneath the terrace, we can see that this space can also be utilised for a games room. This truly makes the outdoor area of this home multi-functional.
Remember that there are so many ways that you can use your property to create spaces that the whole family will enjoy. It also encourages members of the family to spend more time together and keeps people off the roads at night and safely at home.
