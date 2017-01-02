The beautiful family home with a colourful facade

Today, we are going to travel all the way to Mexico where design professionals Oscar Hernandez have photographed the most incredible house, which will teach us all a thing or two today!

This charming and historical home shows just how beautiful rustic can be as well as why it is so valuable to maintain the heritage and history of buildings, structures and designs. Not every home is meant to be modern, cutting-edge and savvy. In fact, there are a lot of advantages of preserving the original.

This unique home will warm the cockles of your heart today as we explore it from the outside in. You will love the integration of nature throughout as well as the beautiful, antique elements.

Let's take a look!