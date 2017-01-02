Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ideas for decorating your home (so that it looks modern!)

Leigh Leigh
Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Surely most people consider you quite a modern and sophisticated person—a very pleasing complement. If you consider yourself as one too, as well as someone who enjoys innovative ideas, then this homify article is for you! For modern people, we need modern decor, right? Of course!

This is why we have prepared this article for you today, which will give you new, unique and creative ways for decorating each area of your home. We will look at how these areas can really benefit from a new look and feel!

Some of these suggestions are quite bold and different, while others are more subtle and convenient. Either way, this article will give you different ideas to implement a modern style into your home. 

These ideas will surely inspire you, leading to your best home yet!

1. A small and discreet splash of nature

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

This example is something that addresses what is often a problem for many of us. We have a wasted corner or a space under the stairs that isn't being utilised. But with a bit of imagination, you can actually use this area very effectively!

This is the perfect area to add a little bit of nature to your home, whether its an interior garden, a pot plant or even a vase of flowers. 

It will breathe new life into your home without overwhelming the space.

Also have a look at these tips for getting creative with those wasted corners.

2. Optical illusion in the hallway

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

This image makes us feel like the hallway never ends!

This is because the designers have added a mirror to the wall at the end, which makes it seem that much longer and more spacious. This is a great and simple tip! If you want to expand any space in your home, the biggest secret you'll ever learn is to use a large mirror. 

It can enhance an entire space in a very classic and understated way.

3. Entrance hall furniture

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

The entrance hall can be a problem when it comes to decorating a house, because the space is so limited. It also serves as a passage, but it's the first impression that people will get of your home. 

This is why we are showing you this gorgeous suggestion that is very tasteful and elegant. As you can see, all that you need is a simple table with some flowers, a lamp or two and a mirror to create a sense of space. This is very simple but very charming!

Have a look at this article on: How to arrange an entrance hall: 12 inspiration designs.

4. Colourful notes in the entrance

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

We have often talked about the importance of colour when it comes to decor, but in this design by professionals Samara Barbosa Arquitetura we can see just how valuable a splash of colour can be. Remember that a house without colour is a house without life. 

Utilise colour in your entrance, by opting for neutral tones with a classic design. Add a funky and bright piece of furniture for a dramatic effect. The first impression of your home will be very striking!

5. Nature inside the house

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

We've spoken about including a splash of nature in your home, but why stop there? Add a tree to the interiors!

While this is something quite out of the ordinary, it can really create an enchanting atmosphere that enhances a modern home. 

6. Welcome!

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is another great example of a fun, warm and creative entrance to a house.

Yellow and black colours have been chosen for decor purposes here, creating a beautiful look and feel. The black wall also doubles up as a black board, which can be used to write personal notes or messages. 

The lighting is the cherry on top of the elegant design, giving this space a very special touch.

7. A full-on greenhouse

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

A greenhouse can be a very welcome addition to a home, allowing you to make the most of nature throughout the year. This is a sunny room with an abundance of plants and flowers. It also gives you a peaceful area where you can relax and have some quiet time. 

8. Take advantage of the space

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Take advantage of every corner, nook and cranny, transforming these spaces into decorative area. 

In this example, we can see how a storage facility, including hooks, shelves and drawers, can bring a beautiful sense of decor to the home. Functionality and design collide!

9. Contrasting colours with a few elements

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

Don't be afraid to introduce a splash of colour in a minimalist design. Striking colours, including black and white, can also pack quite a decor punch!

Black and white tones also work very well in a kitchen. Have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens for inspiration.

10. Several decorative elements to welcome guests

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

We end off our tour looking at another entrance that we simply love. This is a space that shows how different elements come together to create a very dynamic, warm and welcoming entrance to your home. 

For this type of look, choose some decorative elements that suit your tastes, such as a flower arrangement, a lamp or a mirror. Then play with the combinations to create a very stylish and unique design!

Also have a look at these: 10 tips for furnishing and decorating your first home.

Villaggio turistico Baia di Manaccora (Gargano), Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
​10 very clever (and stylish) ways to store your clothes
