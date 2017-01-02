10 ideas for decorating your home (so that it looks modern!)

Surely most people consider you quite a modern and sophisticated person—a very pleasing complement. If you consider yourself as one too, as well as someone who enjoys innovative ideas, then this homify article is for you! For modern people, we need modern decor, right? Of course!
This is why we have prepared this article for you today, which will give you new, unique and creative ways for decorating each area of your home. We will look at how these areas can really benefit from a new look and feel!
Some of these suggestions are quite bold and different, while others are more subtle and convenient. Either way, this article will give you different ideas to implement a modern style into your home.
These ideas will surely inspire you, leading to your best home yet!
This example is something that addresses what is often a problem for many of us. We have a wasted corner or a space under the stairs that isn't being utilised. But with a bit of imagination, you can actually use this area very effectively!
This is the perfect area to add a little bit of nature to your home, whether its an interior garden, a pot plant or even a vase of flowers.
It will breathe new life into your home without overwhelming the space.
This image makes us feel like the hallway never ends!
This is because the designers have added a mirror to the wall at the end, which makes it seem that much longer and more spacious. This is a great and simple tip! If you want to expand any space in your home, the biggest secret you'll ever learn is to use a large mirror.
It can enhance an entire space in a very classic and understated way.
The entrance hall can be a problem when it comes to decorating a house, because the space is so limited. It also serves as a passage, but it's the first impression that people will get of your home.
This is why we are showing you this gorgeous suggestion that is very tasteful and elegant. As you can see, all that you need is a simple table with some flowers, a lamp or two and a mirror to create a sense of space. This is very simple but very charming!
We have often talked about the importance of colour when it comes to decor, but in this design by professionals Samara Barbosa Arquitetura we can see just how valuable a splash of colour can be. Remember that a house without colour is a house without life.
Utilise colour in your entrance, by opting for neutral tones with a classic design. Add a funky and bright piece of furniture for a dramatic effect. The first impression of your home will be very striking!
We've spoken about including a splash of nature in your home, but why stop there? Add a tree to the interiors!
While this is something quite out of the ordinary, it can really create an enchanting atmosphere that enhances a modern home.
This is another great example of a fun, warm and creative entrance to a house.
Yellow and black colours have been chosen for decor purposes here, creating a beautiful look and feel. The black wall also doubles up as a black board, which can be used to write personal notes or messages.
The lighting is the cherry on top of the elegant design, giving this space a very special touch.
A greenhouse can be a very welcome addition to a home, allowing you to make the most of nature throughout the year. This is a sunny room with an abundance of plants and flowers. It also gives you a peaceful area where you can relax and have some quiet time.
Take advantage of every corner, nook and cranny, transforming these spaces into decorative area.
In this example, we can see how a storage facility, including hooks, shelves and drawers, can bring a beautiful sense of decor to the home. Functionality and design collide!
Don't be afraid to introduce a splash of colour in a minimalist design. Striking colours, including black and white, can also pack quite a decor punch!
We end off our tour looking at another entrance that we simply love. This is a space that shows how different elements come together to create a very dynamic, warm and welcoming entrance to your home.
For this type of look, choose some decorative elements that suit your tastes, such as a flower arrangement, a lamp or a mirror. Then play with the combinations to create a very stylish and unique design!
