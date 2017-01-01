7 modern wooden kitchens you need to see before renovating yours!

When designing the kitchen, one of the most important and visible aspects of the design are the cabinets. These elements take up floor space and vertical space, making them a very dominant feature. This is why they need to be practical and resistant, providing adequate spaces to store both utensils and food from day to day. But functionality is not the be all and end all of these features. The aesthetic aspect is also very important and has a significant impact on the overall design of the kitchen and its style.

Whether modern, classic or rustic, there is one material that can be adapted to suit all styles and tastes. Can you guess what it is? Wood of course!

This natural coating adds warmth and texture to any kitchen, is highly resistant and features a great range of tones and finishes that are ideal for customizing your cabinets.

Take a look at these spectacular wooden cabinets, which have all been designed by professionals Amarillo Interiorismo and you'll be inspired to choose wooden cabinets for your own kitchen!