7 modern wooden kitchens you need to see before renovating yours!

When designing the kitchen, one of the most important and visible aspects of the design are the cabinets. These elements take up floor space and vertical space, making them a very dominant feature. This is why they need to be practical and resistant, providing adequate spaces to store both utensils and food from day to day. But functionality is not the be all and end all of these features. The aesthetic aspect is also very important and has a significant impact on the overall design of the kitchen and its style.
Whether modern, classic or rustic, there is one material that can be adapted to suit all styles and tastes. Can you guess what it is? Wood of course!
This natural coating adds warmth and texture to any kitchen, is highly resistant and features a great range of tones and finishes that are ideal for customizing your cabinets.
Take a look at these spectacular wooden cabinets, which have all been designed by professionals Amarillo Interiorismo and you'll be inspired to choose wooden cabinets for your own kitchen!
This wood comes in multiple looks and adapts well to any design. It is the perfect option for adding warmth and homeliness to your kitchen as well as a sense of contrast.
If you have a different material for the counter tops as well as light coloured floors, as we can see in this image, the dark wooden cabinets provide texture and a natural element to the kitchen.
This dark varnished wood looks very elegant and luxurious thanks to its deep colour. Of great character, this tone of wood works well with light tones as you don't want the kitchen to look too dark or small.
In addition to being modern, this colour can be combined with bright colours to create fun designs, as we can see above.
No matter what colours you want to include in your kitchen, wood will look good! Thanks to its versatility, it adapts perfectly to any kitchen design, either with light or dark combinations.
In this case, the warmth and texture of this space is achieved thanks to the wooden furniture, which contrasts beautifully with the black granite tops and the apple green walls.
Modern kitchens go hand in hand with wood, but so do more conservative kitchens with classic details. Wood also makes sure that it never goes out of style!
Choose wood for the cabinets and cupboards of your kitchen, combining it with glass doors for a more contemporary touch. This will also allow you to keep your cutlery and crockery on display!
Drawers with dividers are extremely useful when it comes to storing and organising various elements that you use every day in your kitchen area.
Just as you can customise furniture, your drawers can also be designed according to your needs. You can use wood for the interior dividers to create a more sleek, uniform and minimalist design. Otherwise opt for a different material, which will contrast with the wood.
Combine two tones for a creative and original design. It is important not to overwhelm the kitchen area with a single type of wood, especially if it is a dark wood. Choose two contrasting colours, which will make the design and detail stand out. As you can see in this image, the result is a very dynamic kitchen!
Place the contrasting colours in horizontal or vertical strips to create a very harmonious design.
