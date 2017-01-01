The smart home that combines style and affordability

Today, we are going to visit Mexico where design professionals P11 Architects have built a stylish and savvy home that features a little bit of sass too!
This modern masterpiece is ideal for any family, yet as we explore it from the outside in, we will also come across some beautiful and sophisticated features that show how a traditional elegant home can be full of character and charm too.
This home also incorporates some earthy and rustic elements, bringing a touch of nature into this luxurious architecture.
Are you ready to explore your dream house?
From the exterior space, we can see just how modern and magnificent the home is, with an emphasis on safety and security.
The outside of the home features a mix of materials including a large, wooden gate, a raw brick wall, concrete elements and of course, a beautiful little front garden.
The strategically placed lights in the front garden illuminate the details and design of the facade.
Have a look at how you can: Make a big first impression with a small front garden.
Behind the large gate, we come across a sheltered garage area where cars and other items can be stored neatly out of the rain or sunshine. This area also leads directly to the house so that there is easy access from the car into the home.
For South Africans, garages are a very important part of a home design. They allows our cars to be looked after throughout the seasons and keep them safe and protected from any thieves.
This garage design is very functional, while the driveway allows for more cars to be parked neatly and securely behind the large gate, catering for guests and visitors.
A covered corridor leads from the garage into the house, flanked by a beautiful and lush green garden. This creates a feeling of walking through a forest to get to the beautiful and homely wooden door.
The fact that this area is covered is very advantageous, keeping guests and family members protected from extreme sunshine or rain as they make their way to the front door. Little lights in the ceiling also ensure that it's very easy in the dark to find one's way to the front door.
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration.
As soon as we step through the front door, we can see just how grand and modern this home is with a sweeping living space and rooms that flow into one another.
The living room has more than enough space for the family, friends and guests with plenty of seats available.
You'll notice that there is a neutral colour palette throughout the interior space, but a touch of colour adds vibrancy and energy. Don't you love the beautiful orange cushions?
Raw brick walls introduce that touch of rustic design to the home.
If we look at the living room a little closer, you can see what we mean about a sassy home. Beautiful and vibrant pieces of artwork enhance this space while decor elements have been carefully selected to bring personality to the living area.
You'll also notice what a big role natural light plays throughout the home, streaming in through the large glass windows and doors. This makes for a warm, light, bright and appealing interior design.
This dining room is simply grand!
With luxurious chandeliers hanging from the ceiling as well as a classic and timeless glass dining room table, this room is fit for anything from a banquet to a family dinner.
What is most striking about this space, however, is the gorgeous glass windows and doors that encase the room, giving this space constant access to the beautiful garden.
The kitchen is a space that you'd want to spend your time cooking in!
With beautiful dark marble counter tops and wine-coloured cabinets and drawers, this room is as warm and inviting as it is trendy and appealing.
The kitchen island is the focal point of the room, however, with plenty of storage space for all crockery, cutlery and utensils. It also provides an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food.
The dark tones in of this room also work beautifully with the sleek silver appliances.
The interior space spills out onto a beautiful and spacious terrace complete with comfortable chairs and a table for dining. This is the perfect area for relaxing outside under the cool fan, while enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
What's more is that this area can be used for a multitude of functions from entertaining friends to relaxing alone with a good book.
Tip: Invest in durable furniture for this area of the home so it doesn't get damaged from being outdoors.
From this angle, we can see the back of the house in all of its entirety. It's simply extraordinary!
The white finishes contrast beautifully with the rustic touches, while the terrace and the garden work in harmony with one another. This is truly an extended living space that you'd want to spend time in.
If you like this terrace space, have a look at these 10 terrace ideas you'll love as well.
This is a home that is simply magical!